Danaher Announces Redemption Of Senior Notes

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) ("Danaher") announced today that it will redeem all of its $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.400% Senior Notes due 2020 (the "Danaher 2020 Notes") and all of the $375,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.00% Senior Notes due 2020 originally issued by Pall Corporation and subsequently guaranteed by Danaher (the "Pall 2020 Notes" and together with the Danaher 2020 Notes, the "Notes"), in each case at a redemption price equal to the outstanding principal amount and a make-whole premium as specified in the applicable indenture, plus accrued and unpaid interest. The redemption date for the Notes will be October 24, 2019. Danaher intends to fund the redemption using a portion of the cash distribution it received in connection with the initial public offering of Envista Holdings Corporation, Danaher's Dental business.

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 71,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential.

