Danaher appoints Christopher Riley to Executive Vice President for Biotechnology

News provided by

Danaher Corporation

31 Oct, 2023, 07:30 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) ("Danaher" or the "Company"), a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, today announced that Christopher Riley has been appointed by its Board of Directors to be Executive Vice President of Danaher with responsibility for its Biotechnology business, effective January 1, 2024. Mr. Riley, currently Vice President and Group Executive of Danaher's Life Sciences company with responsibility for Genomic Medicines, will become an executive officer of Danaher reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer, Rainer Blair.

Rainer Blair commented: "Chris' leadership has helped drive the success of our genomic medicines and diagnostics businesses over the past six years. His strong track record of delivering results, passion for helping our customers and building winning teams, plus his deep commitment to the Danaher Business System, is a tremendous asset for Danaher. I look forward to seeing Chris apply his skills and experiences to ensuring the continued success of our Biotechnology business, as we support customers in their pursuit of life-changing breakthroughs for patients."

Mr. Riley joined Danaher in 2007. In his current role, in addition to his Genomic Medicines responsibilities, Chris oversees High Growth Markets and Pall Corporation at Danaher. Previously he was Vice President and Group Executive for Danaher's Diagnostics company and, prior to that, held various roles of increasing responsibility across multiple Danaher subsidiaries. Before joining Danaher, Chris worked for the Boston Consulting Group. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois, as well as a Master of Business Administration degree from Kellogg at Northwestern University.

ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher's advanced science and technology - and proven ability to innovate - help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our 65,000+ associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including the statement regarding the future success of our Biotechnology business and any other statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, potential future, adverse impacts on our business, results of operations and financial condition related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of our debt obligations on our operations and liquidity, deterioration of or instability in the economy, the markets we serve and the financial markets, uncertainties relating to national laws or policies, including laws or policies to protect or promote domestic interests and/or address foreign competition, contractions or growth rates and cyclicality of markets we serve, competition, our ability to develop and successfully market new products and technologies and expand into new markets, the potential for improper conduct by our employees, agents or business partners, our compliance with applicable laws and regulations (including rules relating to off-label marketing and other regulations relating to medical devices and the health care industry), the results of our clinical trials and perceptions thereof, our ability to effectively address cost reductions and other changes in the health care industry, our ability to successfully identify and consummate appropriate acquisitions (including the pending acquisition of Abcam) and strategic investments and successfully complete divestitures and other dispositions, our ability to integrate the businesses we acquire and achieve the anticipated growth, synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions, contingent liabilities and other risks relating to acquisitions, investments, strategic relationships and divestitures (including tax-related and other contingent liabilities relating to past and future IPOs, split-offs or spin-offs), security breaches or other disruptions of our information technology systems or violations of data privacy laws, the impact of our restructuring activities on our ability to grow, risks relating to potential impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, currency exchange rates, tax audits and changes in our tax rate and income tax liabilities, changes in tax laws applicable to multinational companies, litigation and other contingent liabilities including intellectual property and environmental, health and safety matters, the rights of the United States government with respect to our production capacity in times of national emergency or with respect to intellectual property/production capacity developed using government funding, risks relating to product, service or software defects, product liability and recalls, risks relating to fluctuations in the cost and availability of the supplies we use (including commodities) and labor we need for our operations, our relationships with and the performance of our channel partners, uncertainties relating to collaboration arrangements with third-parties, the impact of deregulation on demand for our products and services, the impact of climate change, legal or regulatory measures to address climate change and our ability to address stakeholder expectations relating to climate change, labor matters and our ability to recruit, retain and motivate talented employees representing diverse backgrounds, experiences and skill sets, non-U.S. economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors (including the impact of military conflicts), disruptions relating to man-made and natural disasters, pension plan and healthcare costs, inflation and the impact of our By-law exclusive forum provisions. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings, including our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2023. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Danaher Corporation, 2200 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., Suite 800W, Washington, D.C. 20037, Telephone: (202) 828-0850, Fax: (202) 828-0860

SOURCE Danaher Corporation

