Danaher Appoints Martin Stumpe to New Role of Chief Data & Artificial Intelligence Officer

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR), a global science and technology innovator, today announced the creation of the new role of Chief Data & Artificial Intelligence (AI) Officer and the appointment of Dr. Martin Stumpe to the role.

Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos, Senior Vice President and Chief Science Officer, Danaher, said: "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Stumpe to our team. His extensive experience in leveraging AI to drive scientific and operational progress will be critical in further supporting Danaher's AI and data strategy to advance innovation."

Dr. Stumpe most recently served as Chief of AI at Tempus, where he spearheaded AI initiatives aiming to make precision medicine a reality. Prior to Tempus, he founded the Cancer Pathology project at Google – which aimed to enhance the accuracy of cancer detection and grading using AI techniques – and was part of the Kepler team at NASA's Ames Research Center. Dr. Stumpe holds a Ph.D. in Computational & Theoretical Physics from the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry in Germany. He will report to Dr. Gutierrez-Ramos.

Danaher is increasingly focusing on AI through inorganic investment, strengthening internal capabilities, and collaborating with leading academic institutions. In December, the company will host the third annual Danaher Summit, bringing together visionary leaders and innovators to discuss AI's potential impact on biopharmaceutical research and development.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher's advanced science and technology – and proven ability to innovate – help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our approximately 63,000 associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

