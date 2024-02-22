Danaher Commits to Set Science-Based, Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Targets

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (Danaher) announced today it has committed to set science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), including a long-term target to reach net-zero value chain emissions by no later than 2050. Danaher's pledge encompasses Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions and complements its existing commitment to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions on an absolute basis by 50.4% by 2032 compared to 2021.

"At the heart of everything we do at Danaher is continuous improvement, and our sustainability program further exemplifies this commitment," said Rainer M. Blair, Danaher's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Committing to near- and long-term targets to achieve net-zero GHG emissions across our value chain is a critical step toward reducing our climate impact and builds on our long-term commitments to make a positive impact on human health."

Danaher will submit its GHG emission reduction targets to SBTi to be validated against the SBTi criteria. The SBTi is a partnership between CDP, the UN Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) that defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies' targets.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher's advanced science and technology - and proven ability to innovate - help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our approximately 63,000 associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

