Danaher Cryogenics Acquires ADR Cryostat Product Line from High Precision Devices, a Subsidiary of FormFactor, Complementing Existing Sub-Kelvin Offerings

BOULDER, Colo. , Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Cryogenics, a leader in manufacturing of fully-integrated, sub-Kelvin cryostats and engineering elegant cryogenic solutions, today announced the acquisition of the Adiabatic Demagnetization Refrigerator (ADR) Cryogenic product line from Boulder-based High Precision Devices, Inc. (HPD), a subsidiary of FormFactor.

Danaher Cryogenic's acquisition of HPD's ADR Cryogenics product line follows over 20 years of HPD's leading presence in the ADR cryogenic space. HPD's ADR cryostats have been deployed as the cryogenic workhorse to many world-class institutions, including NIST, NASA, INRiM, and national laboratories such as Argonne National Laboratory, Fermilab, Los Alamos National Laboratory, and Brookhaven National Laboratory, among many others.

"Danaher Cryogenics is proud to continue in the legacy of HPD, providing scientists and researchers with excellent cryogenic solutions that help advance astronomy, Quantum Computing, and many other critical fields," said Charlie Danaher, President and Founder of Danaher Cryogenics. "We look forward to working with the scientists and researchers who use these versatile tools to perform exciting and important work."

ADR cryostats will serve as a strategic addition to Danaher Cryogenics' existing cryogenic product line-up, consisting of a family of sub-Kelvin cryostats that incorporate Chase Research Cryogenics sorption coolers and Leiden Cryogenics Dilution Refrigerators.

ADR cryostats offer users a convenient way to perform experiments at temperatures below 100 mK. This temperature range is useful for various fields, including astronomy, Quantum Computing, Material Research, and Condensed Matter Physics. A unique characteristic of ADR cryostats is their insensitivity to gravity. Where nearly all other sub-Kelvin coolers are sensitive to – and dependent upon – gravity, ADRs can operate effectively in any orientation.

Whereas Danaher Cryo's Chase-based sub-Kelvin cryostats offer base temperatures in the range from 1 K down to 100 mK, and the Leiden Cryogenics Dilution Refrigerators offer ultralow temperatures near 10 mK, the addition of the ADRs – operating between 100 mK and 30 mK – fills this gap and allows Danaher Cryogenics to offer products covering the full sub-Kelvin temperature spectrum.

Charlie Danaher said, "By now covering the entire range of sub-Kelvin temperatures, Danaher Cryogenics is uniquely positioned for the next frontier in cryogenics."

