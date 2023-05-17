Danaher Cryogenics Secures CRADA with NIST to Commercially Develop the Most Advanced High-Performance Pulse Tube Cryocooler to Date

BOULDER, Colo., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Cryogenics, a leader in manufacturing fully-integrated sub-Kelvin cryostats and engineering elegant cryogenic solutions, today announced the commercial development of a new pulse tube cryocooler design, the Adaptive Cooling Technology (ACT) Pulse Tube Cryocooler. This state-of-the-art pulse tube cryocooler holds the promise of offering the most rapid cooldown performance technology in the industry. Working via a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA), Danaher Cryogenics is partnering with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in Boulder, CO to commercially develop this exciting new product. This novel design was borne from a collaboration between University of Colorado Boulder and NIST.

The ACT Pulse Tube Cryocooler is expected to greatly accelerate scientific advancement and discoveries, yielding increased productivity. While all available pulse tubes are currently designed for steady-state operation, the ACT Pulse Tube Cryocooler offers optimized cooling for all operating conditions by adapting to changing conditions. This is especially impactful during the cooldown phase of operation.

"Danaher Cryogenics is proud to be partnering with NIST and CU Boulder to commercialize the new Adaptive Cooling Technology for Pulse Tube Refrigerators," said Charlie Danaher, President and Founder of Danaher Cryogenics. "We are confident that this technology will advance the state of the art in cryogenics, will allow researchers to make more rapid progress, and will bring efficiency to the growing cryogenic field. For many years, NIST has been a great customer and collaborator in the cryostat arena. We view this project as a continuation of that relationship."

Licensing Manager at Venture Partners at CU Boulder, Joshua Bennett, stated, "Danaher Cryogenics has an exclusive option to license CU Boulder's patented technology. We, here at CU Boulder, strongly believe that Danaher Cryogenics is the best vehicle to commercialize these exciting new innovations, and we look forward to continuing this fruitful ongoing partnership."

The commercial development of the Danaher Cryogenics ACT Pulse Tube Cryocooler is already underway. Commercial release is expected to roll out to customers in 2025.

About Danaher Cryogenics

Danaher Cryogenics pursues the near impossible with elegant, classic solutions to manifest optimal cryogenic performance from initial concept to fruition.

