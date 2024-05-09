Danaher Launches Collaboration with Johns Hopkins University Aiming to Improve Neurological Diagnosis

The Danaher Beacon for Brain Injury Diagnostics seeks to identify mild Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) earlier and more precisely.

Scientists will evaluate new blood-based biomarkers using highly sensitive technology from Beckman Coulter Diagnostics.

This approach could potentially be adapted for diagnosis of other neurological conditions.

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR), a global science and technology innovator ("Danaher"), today launched a collaboration with Johns Hopkins University aiming to develop new methods for diagnosing mild TBI. As part of the Danaher Beacons program, researchers at Johns Hopkins University will leverage technology from Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, a Danaher subsidiary and leader in clinical diagnostics, to potentially establish correlations between a new biomarker panel and clinical outcomes.

Julie Sawyer Montgomery, Vice President and Group Executive, Danaher Diagnostics, said: "Our latest in vitro diagnostics innovations are improving the detection of specific biomarkers found in blood when brain cells are damaged. We are thrilled to partner with Johns Hopkins with the goal of leveraging these solutions to develop tests for earlier and more precise diagnosis of mild TBI, which could ultimately lead to improved treatment outcomes and faster recovery for patients."

Nearly 56 million mild TBI patients worldwide could benefit from a more precise approach to diagnosis1. While computed tomography (CT) is used to visualize tissue damage and diagnose moderate to severe TBI, mild TBI correlates poorly with abnormalities on head CTs2. Doctors therefore need a better way to decide which patients should undergo a CT scan and identify patients who have a higher risk of developing incapacitating symptoms.

The Beacon builds on recent neurological biomarker research3 and next-generation immunoassay detection technology developed by Beckman Coulter Diagnostics. If effective, the approach could potentially be adapted for the diagnosis of other types of brain injury or neurodegenerative diseases. The research will be led by Jessica Gill, PhD, MSN, BSN, RN, Professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing and Richard Rothman, MD, PhD, Professor of Emergency Medicine at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

The Danaher Beacon for Brain Injury Diagnostics is the sixth collaboration in the Danaher Beacons program, which funds product-driven scientific research with globally recognized academic investigators.

