Danaher Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) ("Danaher" or the "Company"), the global science and technology innovator, today published its 2023 Sustainability Report which conveys the depth and scope of Danaher's sustainability program and highlights important milestones the Company achieved during the past year.

"We are proud of the progress we are making across our sustainability initiatives. At the heart of everything we do at Danaher is our commitment to continuous improvement, and our sustainability program exemplifies this commitment," said Rainer Blair, President and Chief Executive Officer.

This year's report details several key accomplishments across Danaher's sustainability strategic pillars:

Innovating Products That Improve Lives and Our Planet

Danaher updated its Danaher Business System (DBS) product development tools to prompt consideration of our customers' sustainability needs at key junctures in the product design, development and launch processes.

Building the Best Team

In 2022, Danaher increased female representation in its global workforce to 38% and U.S. People of Color representation to 41%. Over 70% of Danaher's 2022 U.S. new hires were diverse (women and/or People of Color).

Danaher maintained pay equity across gender and racial/ethnic groups in the U.S. in 2022 and expanded the scope of this analysis to determine that the Company also achieved base pay equity for women globally.

Protecting Our Environment

Danaher has developed a suite of domain-specific DBS tools and processes to drive efficient progress toward its goal of reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 50.4% by 2032 compared to 2021.

Danaher is leveraging DBS to deploy a global program to identify, assess and manage climate risks and opportunities based on recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Foundational Elements: Supply Chain Sustainability

By the end of 2022, Danaher assessed and rated the sustainability practices of suppliers representing over 50% of the Company's annual supplier spend, with a goal to increase that coverage to 80% by the end of 2023.

Mr. Blair concluded, "Every day across Danaher, we work to positively impact the world around us in meaningful ways. We know that when we bring together the passion and dedication of our teams, the scope and scale of our innovations, and our deeply ingrained commitment to continuous improvement, Danaher's potential for long-term positive impact is limitless."

SUSTAINABILITY AT DANAHER

Danaher is committed to helping generations of our stakeholders Realize Life's Potential by innovating products that improve lives and our planet, building the best team, and protecting our environment. Our dedication to continuous improvement drives us to positively impact the world around us every day and the Danaher Business System is a uniquely powerful system for supporting these ambitions. To learn more about Danaher's sustainability initiatives and to read or download the 2023 sustainability report, please visit www.danaher.com/sustainability.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 81,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

