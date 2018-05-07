Danaher to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Daniel L. Comas, will be presenting at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. PT. The audio will be simultaneously webcast on www.danaher.com

About Danaher
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in some of the most demanding and attractive industries, including health care, environmental and industrial. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 67,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

