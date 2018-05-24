WASHINGTON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas P. Joyce, Jr., will be presenting at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York City on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and the presentation will be archived on www.danaher.com.
About Danaher
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in some of the most demanding and attractive industries, including health care, environmental and industrial. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 67,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-to-present-at-bernstein-strategic-decisions-conference-300654529.html
SOURCE Danaher Corporation
Share this article