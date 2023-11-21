Danaher to Present at Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Rainer M. Blair, will be presenting at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The event will be simultaneously webcast on www.danaher.com.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher's advanced science and technology - and proven ability to innovate - help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our 65,000+ associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

