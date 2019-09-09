Danaher To Webcast Water Quality Platform Investor And Analyst Meeting At Hach

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) will host a live video webcast of its Water Quality Platform Investor and Analyst Meeting at Hach on September 17, 2019 beginning at 8:00 a.m. MT. The event will be held at Danaher's Hach facility in Loveland, Colorado and hosted by Joakim Weidemanis, Executive Vice President of the Water Quality and Product Identification platforms, and Matt McGrew, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A link to the webcast and accompanying slide presentation will be available on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website, www.danaher.com, under the subheading "Events & Presentations." A replay of the video webcast will be available following the presentation.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 71,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and our Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

SOURCE Danaher Corporation

Related Links

http://www.danaher.com

