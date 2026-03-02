Danaos Corporation Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

ATHENS, Greece, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC), one of the world's largest independent owners of containerships, announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed on the company's website, www.danaos.com.

Alternatively, shareholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the company using the contact details provided at the end of this press release.

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Our current fleet of 75 containerships aggregating 477,491 TEUs and 27 under construction container vessels aggregating 174,550 TEUs ranks Danaos among the largest container vessels charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Danaos has also invested in the dry bulk sector through the acquisition of 11 capesize drybulk vessels and the recent order of four Newcastlemax dry bulk newbuildings, which, on a fully delivered basis, will aggregate approximately 2,787,286 DWT. Our container vessels fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Our long track record of success is predicated on our efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".

SOURCE Danaos Corporation