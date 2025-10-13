Danaos Corporation Announces Director Resignation

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC), one of the world's largest independent owners of containerships, announced today that William Repko has resigned from Danaos Corporation's board of directors, effective as of October 13, 2025. Mr. Repko's resignation was not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company or the Company's Board of Directors on any matter relating to the operations, policies or practices of the Company.

The Board of Directors remains with a majority of independent directors and has not yet made a determination as to altering the size of the Board or filling the vacancy.

Effective October 13, 2025, Mr. Charalampos Pampoukis has been appointed to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fill the vacancy of William Repko.

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size container vessels. Our current fleet of 74 container vessels aggregating 471,477 TEUs and 18 under construction container vessels aggregating 148,564 TEUs ranks Danaos among the largest container vessels charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Danaos has also recently invested in the dry bulk sector with the acquisition of 10 capesize drybulk vessels aggregating 1,760,861 DWT. Our container vessels fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Our long track record of success is predicated on our efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".

