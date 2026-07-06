Danaos Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Common Stock for the Second Quarter of 2026

ATHENS, Greece, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaos Corporation, one of the world's largest independent owners of containerships (the "Company") (NYSE: DAC), today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per share on its common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The dividend is payable on July 30, 2026 to holders of record as of the close of business on July 21, 2026.

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Our current fleet of 75 containerships, aggregating 477,491 TEUs, together with 29 containerships under construction, aggregating 184,550 TEUs, ranks Danaos among the world's largest containership charter owners based on total pro-forma capacity of 662,041 TEUs. Danaos has also invested in the dry bulk sector through the acquisition of 11 Capesize dry bulk vessels and the recent order of four Newcastlemax dry bulk newbuildings, which, on a fully delivered basis, will aggregate approximately 2,787,286 dwt of capacity. Our containership fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Our long track record of success is built on efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC."

SOURCE Danaos Corporation