Danaos Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Common Stock for the Second Quarter of 2026

News provided by

Danaos Corporation

Jul 06, 2026, 07:30 ET

ATHENS, Greece, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaos Corporation, one of the world's largest independent owners of containerships (the "Company") (NYSE: DAC), today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per share on its common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The dividend is payable on July 30, 2026 to holders of record as of the close of business on July 21, 2026.

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Our current fleet of 75 containerships, aggregating 477,491 TEUs, together with 29 containerships under construction, aggregating 184,550 TEUs, ranks Danaos among the world's largest containership charter owners based on total pro-forma capacity of 662,041 TEUs. Danaos has also invested in the dry bulk sector through the acquisition of 11 Capesize dry bulk vessels and the recent order of four Newcastlemax dry bulk newbuildings, which, on a fully delivered basis, will aggregate approximately 2,787,286 dwt of capacity. Our containership fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Our long track record of success is built on efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC."

SOURCE Danaos Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Danaos Corporation Reports First Quarter Results for Period Ended March 31, 2026

Danaos Corporation ("Danaos") (NYSE: DAC), one of the world's largest independent owners of container vessels, today reported unaudited results for...

Danaos Corporation Announces Date for the Release of First Quarter 2026 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC), one of the world's largest independent owners of containerships, announced today that it will release its results for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics