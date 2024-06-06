Danbury kicks off campaign to bring affordable clean energy to homeowners

Mayor Roberto L. Alves and PosiGen encourage homeowners to take advantage of the Solar for All program

DANBURY, Conn., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PosiGen, PBC , the nation's leading provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for underserved communities and a certified Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), announced that it has partnered with the City of Danbury to launch an innovative public-private partnership with the goal of making clean energy affordable and accessible to Danbury homeowners.

The program, called 'Solar for All Danbury,' combines energy efficiency upgrades with a solar lease that includes a unique-to-the-industry savings guaranty to lower the energy burden of participating households.

Mayor Roberto Alves, joined by PosiGen's President of Capital Markets and Strategy Benjamin Healey, Economic Development Officer Jorge Sousa, and Danbury resident and current PosiGen customer Peter Kreymer, kicked off the initiative at PosiGen's Danbury office at 98 Mill Plain Road.

"Danbury residents now have more affordable options to go green, and protect their wallets and the environment. We're excited to continue spreading the word, and I encourage homeowners to look into whether going solar is the right option for you. Thanks to PosiGen for making solar more attainable for our community," said Mayor Roberto L. Alves.

Since its founding in 2011, PosiGen has installed nearly 30,000 solar systems, produced over 645,000,000 kWh of energy from solar panels, and saved homeowners more than $65.9 million through solar and energy efficiency. Over 6,000 Connecticut homeowners have already installed solar energy with PosiGen, and saved an average of $700 in their first year.

PosiGen is based in Louisiana and, in addition to Danbury, has offices in Bridgeport and Hartford, CT. The organization aims to close the clean energy affordability gap by making solar available to all homeowners regardless of income.

"PosiGen created a business model that enables every homeowner to go solar," said Benjamin Healey. "We overcome the financial barriers to clean energy by breaking down credit and income barriers and providing access for all, resolutely focusing on the homeowner and affordably delivering clean energy to that household."

"The design and inclusivity of this model works to impact the lives of everyday people," said Susan Young, Ph.D., PosiGen's Senior Manager of Community Impact. The initiative, in addition to reducing the city's carbon footprint, will see the creation of jobs in the local market and employment of residents for installations and maintenance. "Solar for All Danbury will yield victories for the local economy, environment, and community, providing an effective model which others can follow while working to make our future one that is equitable and sustainable."

PosiGen, PBC, with a mission to make solar energy affordable for homeowners of all income levels, is the leading solar and energy efficiency provider focused on providing access to clean energy to underserved communities. Since its founding in 2011, PosiGen has offered innovative "no credit check" financing that makes its services accessible for all families regardless of socioeconomic status, helping them reduce their utility bills and achieve greater financial autonomy. PosiGen has more than 600 employees and has served nearly 30,000 customers in more than a dozen states. Through the expanding PosiGen Partner Program, a network of values-aligned solar service providers, the company supports hundreds of other solar jobs across the country. Learn more about PosiGen's Solar For All mission at www.posigen.com

