Danby Makes Life Harder for "Porch Pirates" with U.S. Launch of Parcel Guard Smart Mailbox

GUELPH, Ontario, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of all the Cyber Monday deliveries to come, Danby Appliances today announced the U.S. launch of its Danby Parcel Guard Smart Mailbox, an innovative, connected anti-theft device and crime deterrent designed to keep packages safe and out of reach of "Porch Pirates." With the increasing prevalence of package thefts and increased number of holiday package deliveries, the Danby Parcel Guard is designed to stop theft instead of other options that just show video of someone walking off with your packages.

A reported 25 million packages have been stolen from homes nationwide, and with the holidays fast approaching, more and more packages are being delivered every day unprotected. Danby Parcel Guard is built to keep online deliveries safe – no more worrying about theft or missed deliveries. The delivery driver simply opens Danby Parcel Guard's anti-theft drop slot and places the packages inside. Danby Parcel Guard locks and sends a notification through the Parcel Guard app that the package is secure. Additional features include wireless connectivity for up to four users on Apple iOS and Android devices, a live motion-activated IP camera, two-way voice communication, tamper alarm and weight monitor.

Danby Parcel Guard was named Product of the Year in Canada, one of the Top 5 Most Innovative Products at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year and a Global Innovation Award runner-up from the International Housewares Association.

"With Cyber Monday deliveries on their way, we are excited to now be available to help protect all the gifts people are ordering for family and friends," said Jim Estill, CEO of Danby Appliances and the inventor of Danby Parcel Guard. "Our goal is for Parcel Guard to give people peace of mind in knowing that we are helping keep their parcels safe and secure – whether it's a gift, keepsake, medication or anything else that's being delivered."

Danby Parcel Guard can be found online at Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot, Wayfair and Danbyparcelguard.com. For a recent product review, visit the Best Buy blog.

About Danby Appliances:

Founded in 1947, Danby is one of North America's leading manufacturer/distributors of compact appliances such as microwaves, dehumidifiers, refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners. The company operates three distinct business units – Danby, MicroFridge, and Silhouette – with four North American offices, including three in the U.S. and one in Canada. For more information on Danby and its products, please visit www.Danby.com. Follow Danby on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

