DanCann Pharma A/S publishes Annual Report 2022

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DanCann Pharma A/S (SS: DANCAN) (OTCQB: DCPXF) ("DanCann Pharma" or the "Company"), a Danish company powered by cannabinoids, hereby announce that The Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer of DanCann Pharma publishes the annual report of the year 2022. The annual report is available in this press release and on the website of DanCann Pharma.

About DanCann Pharma A/S

DanCann Pharma A/S (SS: DANCAN) (OTCQB: DCPXF) was founded in 2018 and is a Danish biopharmaceutical Company powered by cannabinoids. DanCann Pharma is a licensed production and distribution Company.

The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing new therapeutic cannabinoids in a wide range of disease areas.

DanCann Pharma is EU-GMP-approved by the Danish Medicines Agency under the Danish Pilot Programme for medical cannabis, and have, among other things, license for manufacturing, export, import and distribution. The DanCann Pharma group also owns the subsidiary CannGros ApS, which is the market leader in Denmark with the import and distribution of the products Bedrocan®, Bedica® and Bediol® to all the Danish pharmacies.

DanCann Pharma A/S (SS: DANCAN) is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Copenhagen/Stockholm and side listed on OTCQB Venture Market in USA (OTCQB: DCPXF).

