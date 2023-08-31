DanCann Pharma A/S publishes Q2-2023 report

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DanCann Pharma A/S (SS: DANCAN) (OTCQB: DCPXF) ("DanCann Pharma" or the "Company"), a Danish company powered by cannabinoids, hereby announce that the Company has published its report for the second quarter of 2023. The Q2-2023 report is available as an attached document to this press release and at www.dancann.com.

SUMMARY: GROUP KEY FIGURES Q2-2023:





01/01/23 - 30/06/23

01/01/22 - 30/06/22

01/04/23 - 30/06/23

01/04/22 - 30/06/22

01/01/22 - 31/12/22 Net sales

2.903

2.037

2.282

771

5.707 OPERATING PROFIT/LOSS (EBIT)

- 7.079

- 9.304

- 2.863

- 5.759

- 17.586 Result per share (DKK)

-0,08

-0,01

-0,05

-0,02

-0,52 Equity ratio

0,90

0,80

0,86

0,80

0,78 Number of shares on 30.06.2023 = 82,700,800



















TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Corporate announcement

Regulatory highlights during the period

Group key figures

About the Q2 Interim Report

Group income statement

Group balance sheet

Group cash flow statement

Parent income statement

Parent cash flow statement

Parent balance sheet

About DanCann Pharma A/S

DanCann Pharma A/S (SS: DANCAN) (OTCQB: DCPXF) was founded in 2018 and is a Danish biopharmaceutical Company powered by cannabinoids.

DanCann Pharma A/S (SS: DANCAN) is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Copenhagen/Stockholm and side listed on OTCQB Venture Market in USA (OTCQB: DCPXF).

For more information, visit: www.dancann.com

For further information, please contact:

Jeppe Krog Rasmussen, CEO

Phone: +45 2963 6920

E-mail: [email protected]

Forward-looking-statement:

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company, to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, the success of the Company's research strategies, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

This disclosure contains information that DanCann Pharma A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 31-08-2023.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE DanCann Pharma