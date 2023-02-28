DanCann Pharma A/S publishes Q4-2022 report

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DanCann Pharma A/S (SS: DANCAN) (OTCQB: DCPXF) ("DanCann Pharma" or the "Company"), a Danish company powered by cannabinoids, hereby announce that the Company has published its report for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Q4-2022 report is available as an attached document to this press release and at www.dancann.com.

SUMMARY: GROUP KEY FIGURES Q4 2022

KDKK 01/01/22 - 31/12/22 01/01/21 - 31/12/21 01/10/22 - 31/12/22 01/10/21 - 31/12/21 Net sales 5.707 874 2.101 874 Operating profit (EBIT) - 17.587 - 14.508 - 5.513 - 4.718 Result per share (DKK) -0,25 -0,52 -0,17 -0,12 Equity ratio 0,84 0,78 0,78 0,79

Number of shares on 31.12.2022 = 65.014.639 (28.468.289)

Result per share = Result for the period / weighted average number of shares

Equity ratio = Equity / Total assets

About DanCann Pharma

DanCann Pharma A/S (SS: DANCAN) (OTCQB: DCPXF) was founded in 2018 and is a Danish biopharmaceutical Company powered by cannabinoids. DanCann Pharma is a licensed production and distribution Company.

The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing new therapeutic cannabinoids in a wide range of disease areas.

DanCann Pharma is EU-GMP-approved by the Danish Medicines Agency under the Danish Pilot Programme for medical cannabis, and have, among other things, license for manufacturing, export, import and distribution. The DanCann Pharma group also owns the subsidiary CannGros ApS, which is the market leader in Denmark with the import and distribution of the products Bedrocan®, Bedica® and Bediol® to all the Danish pharmacies.

DanCann Pharma A/S (SS: DANCAN) is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Copenhagen/Stockholm and sidelisted on OTCQB Venture Market in USA (OTCQB: DCPXF).

For more information, visit: www.dancann.com

For further information, please contact:

Jeppe Krog Rasmussen, CEO

Phone: +45 2963 6920

E-mail: [email protected]

Forward-looking-statement:

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company, to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, the success of the Company's research strategies, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19875/3724532/1879607.pdf DanCann Pharma AS publishes Q4-2022 report https://mb.cision.com/Public/19875/3724532/9367d7f02380d352.pdf DCP Q4 2022

