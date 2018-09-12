Dance Academy USA Announces Auditions for 2020 Competition Dance Team

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dance Academy USA Production Company (DAUPC), the renowned San Jose dance school's premier competition team, will hold an informational meeting on Thursday, March 7 at 5:30 pm at the Quinlan Community Center in Cupertino, California ahead of auditions for the 2020 team on March 23 and 24. DAUPC is the largest youth dance competition team in California.

Dance Academy USA

The Dance Academy USA Production Company is an accelerated training program for those dance students who desire competition-level performance opportunities. Team membership invitations are on an audition-only basis. Once accepted to the team, dancers will be required to take additional performance and technique classes. All DAUPC members must re-audition yearly to ensure the team remains comprised of students at the most competitive level.

Over its 29-year history, Dance Academy USA Production Company has accumulated countless top awards. Most recently, DAUPC was awarded eighteen platinum trophies, the highest possible award, at the Hollywood Connection Competition in January 2019. Additionally, three DAUPC routines received TITANIUM, a near-perfect score from the judge, and twenty routines earned first place in their respective genres.

"DAUPC is highly competitive and truly represents the best of the best in Silicon Valley," said Dance Academy USA Owner and Director, Jane Carter. "Nobody is given special treatment - all dancers have to not only earn their spots on the team, but work to keep their spots. That's why we require all of our dancers to audition for the team each and every year; nothing's a given." Mrs. Carter founded DAUPC in 1991 and has been the director ever since.

About the Director: In 2013, Ms. Jane was awarded America's Dance Educator of the Year by CoDance. In 2014, she won the most prestigious dance teacher award in the United States of America. Dance Teacher Magazine awarded Ms. Jane the 2014 Dance Teacher Award in the Private Studio/Conservatory Category and was presented this extraordinary honor in New York City. There is no higher honor in the dance education industry.

"While we expect a great deal from our Production Company dancers," Carter said, "as a reward for the amount of time spent dancing together, our students develop strong bonds of friendship with their fellow dancers. We are very proud of their technique and their performance ability, but it is their love for one another that we are most proud."

Dance Academy USA is the largest dance studio in Northern California and has served the San Jose area dance community for 29 years. The business is a Bay Area Green Business which offers classes in tap, ballet, pointe, jazz, contemporary, lyrical, hip hop and breakdancing. Dance Academy USA is also known for its award-winning competition team which is regarded as one of the most accomplished in the nation.

To learn more about Dance Academy, please visit their website at DanceAcademyUSA.com . You can also contact DAU by phone at (408) 257-3211 or by email at 210279@email4pr.com.

More about the company: Dance Academy USA was founded in 1990 by James R. and Jane R. Carter. The business has since expanded in size, becoming the largest dance school in Northern California with a staff of over 60 employees. Jane Carter is a graduate of San Jose State University with a degree in Human Performance/Fitness and a minor in Nutrition and Food Science. While in college, she was selected by Dole Corporation to be the company's ambassador to promote dance, modeling, and aerobics in Japan. Additionally, Jane is a former dancer for the Golden State Warriors and a professional cheerleader for the San Francisco 49ers, and finally, she is the Former Director of the NBA Warrior Dance Team and former Creator and Director of Arena Football's San Jose SaberKittens.

SOURCE Dance Academy USA

Related Links

http://www.danceacademyusa.com

