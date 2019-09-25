Dance Academy USA Offering Gymnastics Classes Beginning October 28th, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dance Academy USA, the renowned Silicon Valley Dance school, will be offering Gymnastics classes beginning October 28th, 2019 – Tumble Tots for ages 1-3, Kids Progressive for ages 3-5, Tumbling for ages 6+ and Flex for ages 9+.

About the Gymnastics Director: Katy Ross began gymnastics and dance at a very young age. She was a rambunctious child and was in the gym before her second birthday and never left! Soon after, Katy began training and competing in Rhythmic Gymnastics. She continued her adventure with Rhythmic until she was seventeen. At that point, Katy retired to switch gears to start her coaching career. She coached her first class in 1999 at Demaray's Gymnastics in Fremont. From there, she coached at Pegasus Gymnastics in Milpitas. Katy eventually found a strong home at Gold Star Gymnastics, running their Artistic Pre-Team Program, assisting competitive teams, and running the Rhythmic Programs for a remarkable 15 years. Katy has coached individuals and teams at all levels across her 20-year coaching career. She is over the moon to be joining the DAU family and is looking forward to collaborating, teaching and continuing to learn.

Dance Academy USA

Over its 29-year history, Dance Academy USA accumulated countless top awards. Most recently, DAUPC (Competition Team) was awarded eighteen platinum trophies, the highest possible award, at the Hollywood Connection Competition in January 2019. Additionally, three DAUPC routines received TITANIUM, a near-perfect score from the judge, and twenty routines earned first place in their respective genres.

About Dance Academy USA's Director: In 2013, Ms. Jane Carter was awarded America's Dance Educator of the Year by CoDance. In 2014, she won the most prestigious dance teacher award in the United States of America. Dance Teacher Magazine awarded Ms. Jane the 2014 Dance Teacher Award in the Private Studio/Conservatory Category. There is no higher honor in the dance education industry.

Dance Academy USA is the largest dance studio in Northern California and has served the San Jose area dance community for 29 years. The business is a Bay Area Green Business which offers classes in tap, ballet, pointe, jazz, contemporary, lyrical, hip hop and breakdancing. Dance Academy USA is also known for its award-winning competition team regarded as one of the most accomplished in the nation.

To learn more about Dance Academy, please visit their website at DanceAcademyUSA.com. You can also contact DAU by phone at (408) 257-3211 or by email at 223675@email4pr.com.

More about the company: Dance Academy USA was founded in 1990 by James R. and Jane R. Carter. The business has since expanded in size, becoming the most significant dance school in Northern California with a staff of over 60 employees. Jane Carter is a graduate of San Jose State University with a degree in Human Performance/Fitness and a minor in Nutrition and Food Science. While in college, she was selected by Dole Corporation to be the company's ambassador to promote dance, modeling, and aerobics in Japan. Additionally, Jane is a former dancer for the Golden State Warriors and a professional cheerleader for the San Francisco 49ers. She is also the Former Director of the NBA Warrior Dance Team and former Creator and Director of Arena Football's San Jose SaberKittens.

