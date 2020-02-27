Dance Academy USA's Competition Dance Team Is Auditioning for Their 2020-2021 Dance Team

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dance Academy USA Production Company (DAUPC), the renowned Bay Area dance school's premier competition team, has announced it will be holding auditions for the 2020-2021 team on March 28-29, 2020. Note: DAUPC is the largest youth dance competition team in California. Dance Academy USA will also be holding a Pre-Audition Workshop on March 14, 2020 for $20.

The Dance Academy USA Production Company is an accelerated training program for those dance students who want competition-level performance opportunities. Dancers are required to take additional performance and technique classes and membership invitations are offered on an audition-only basis. All DAUPC members must re-audition every year. DAUPC has dancers of all levels beginning with those dancers just starting to compete, to the most advanced. DAUPC has participated in countless dance competitions over a 30-Year period, and, in nearly each and every case, they have returned home with dozens of top awards.

For instance, Dance Academy USA Production Company made a sweep at Hollywood Connection in January 2020 with their high scores in categories for all styles of dance including Jazz, Contemporary, Lyrical, Hip Hop, Tap, and more. From DAUPC's youngest to their senior dancers, DAUPC did an incredible job and really made their presence felt yet again as a nationally-ranked competition team. Their teams took almost all of the top 3 scores in each of the competitive categories! This means DAUPC was able to beat out several other heavily competitive Bay Area and out of state dance teams. Over half of the DAUPC team also received special scholarships and industry training awards for more opportunities to train at dance conventions. These students got selected individually by the faculty at the convention for a chance to keep studying dance for free at this convention.

"DAUPC is highly competitive and truly represents the best of the best in Silicon Valley," said Dance Academy USA Owner and Director, Jane Carter. "Nobody is given special treatment - all dancers have to not only earn their spots on the team, but work to keep their spots. That's why we require all of our dancers to audition for the team each and every year - nothing's a given."

Jane Carter founded DAUPC in 1991 and has been the director ever since. About the Director: in 2013, Ms. Jane was awarded America's Dance Educator of the Year by Co. Dance; in 2014, she won the most prestigious dance teacher award in the United States of America. Dance Teacher Magazine awarded Ms. Jane the 2014 Dance Teacher Award in the Private Studio/Conservatory Category. She was presented this extraordinary honor in New York City. There is no higher honor in the dance education industry.

"While we expect a great deal from our Production Company dancers," Carter said, "as a reward for the amount of time spent dancing together, our students develop strong bonds of friendship with their fellow dancers. We are very proud of their technique and their performance ability, but it is their love for one another that we are most proud."

Dance Academy USA is the largest dance studio in Northern California and has served the Bay Area dance community for 30 years. The business is a Bay Area Green Business which offers classes in tap, ballet, pointe, jazz, contemporary, lyrical, hip hop, breakdancing and acro/tumbling. Dance Academy USA is also known for their award-winning competition team which is regarded as one of the most accomplished in the nation.

To learn more about Dance Academy USA, please visit their website at DanceAcademyUSA.com. You can also contact DAU by phone at (408) 257-3211 or by email at 235046@email4pr.com.

More about the company: Dance Academy USA was founded in 1990 by James R. and Jane R. Carter; the business has since expanded in size, becoming the largest dance school in Northern California with a staff of over 60 employees; Jane Carter is a graduate of San Jose State University with a degree in Human Performance/Fitness and a minor in Nutrition and Food Science; while in college she was selected by Dole Corporation to be the company's ambassador to promote dance, modeling, and aerobics in Japan; additionally, Jane is a former dancer for the Golden State Warriors and a professional cheerleader for the San Francisco 49ers; and finally, she is the Former Director of the NBA Warrior Dance Team and former Creator and Director of Arena Football's San Jose SaberKittens.

