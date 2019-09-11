Dance Biopharm Partners With DarioHealth to Expand Access to Digital Therapeutics Platform for Patients With Chronic Diseases

DURHAM, North Carolina and NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dance Biopharm Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage company reimagining the treatment of chronic diseases with inhaled therapies, announced today it has formed a strategic alliance with DarioHealth Corp. "Dario" (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leading, global digital therapeutics company, to expand access to a personalized digital health management platform for patients with chronic diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, Dance Biopharm will integrate its gentle mist smart inhaler into DarioHealth's digital therapeutics platform to provide patients automated, real-time treatment data through an advanced mobile application. Dario will immediately start the design of the integrated solution for Dance to accommodate clinical trials and, upon regulatory approval, any marketed solutions.

Dance Biopharm's smart inhaler paired with proprietary gentle mist biologic formulations allows for optimal and precise delivery of therapies through the lungs. The vibrating mesh within the device facilitates the transmission of a soft mist that allows for a lung deposition 2-4 times higher than conventional inhalers. In clinical trials, the device delivered a gentle mist formulation of human insulin with a faster drug onset and comparable duration to subcutaneous delivery of a rapid insulin (Humalog) in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D). Dance is also advancing a convenient inhalable pre-meal GLP-1 receptor agonist to improve postprandial glucose control in T2D patients.

Dario's digital therapeutics platform combines data analytics, high-quality software and personalized coaching to empower individuals with information to make healthy behavioral changes. The user-centric platform is comprised of MyDario™, a mobile application that is data-driven, with an all-in-one blood glucose monitoring system and an optional connected blood pressure monitoring system. It is complemented by DarioEngage™, a healthcare solutions platform for health and wellness providers to customize and integrate a patient's data into their care continuum.

"We are excited to partner with DarioHealth in empowering patients to take charge of their chronic illness. This platform is well established in the digital therapeutics space and has demonstrated positive behavior change in patients with chronic diseases through its user-centered approach," said Anne Whitaker, chief executive officer of Dance Biopharm. "We share a similar goal of adapting our platforms to chronic diseases beyond diabetes. Dance Biopharm is exploring opportunities to pair the smart inhaler with gentle mist biologic formulations beyond insulin. Our initial focus is on rare and severe diseases in the endocrinology, respiratory, and cardiovascular space, where our platform and expertise present a unique opportunity to achieve better treatment efficiency."

"Diabetes is a complex chronic condition that evolves over time, making real-time, streamed patient data essential to care," said Erez Raphael, chief executive officer of DarioHealth. "Through this strategic alliance, we are excited to expand the potential for our patient-centered, diabetes care and management solutions by integrating the smart inhaler, optimized to deliver a gentle mist formulation of insulin through the lungs, into our digital therapeutics platform, which includes blood glucose and blood pressure monitoring systems. Our goal is to place control of diabetes management directly into the hands of our users and, pending completion of clinical trials and regulatory approval, we believe that this alliance will help advance that critical objective."

About Dance Biopharm

Dance Biopharm is a clinical-stage company reimagining the treatment of chronic diseases with inhaled therapies. Our gentle mist inhaler is designed with smart technology to optimize the precise delivery of biologic therapies through the lungs. We are building a diverse pipeline of inhaled biologic products with initial focus on rare and severe diseases in the endocrinology, respiratory and cardiovascular space, where our platform and expertise present a unique opportunity to achieve better treatment efficiency. We have initiated development programs in glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), parathyroid hormone (PTH) and human growth hormone (HGH).

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading, global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing the way people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, we empower individuals to make healthy adjustments to their daily lifestyle choices to improve their overall health. Our cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Dario is one of the highest-rated diabetes solutions in the market, and its user-centric MyDario™ mobile app is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, please go to: http://mydario.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

