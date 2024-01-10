DANCE DJ/PRODUCER WOLFY SIGNS A WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH CREATE MUSIC GROUP AND RELEASES HIS NEW SINGLE 'ALONE'

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly skilled DJ and producer Wolfy, based in North Carolina, has recently inked a worldwide distribution deal with the Los Angeles-based music distribution and publishing company Create Music Group. He surprised us with his inaugural release under their umbrella, "Alone." 

Wolfy "Alone" - Official Video (EDM/Pop)
WOLFY SIGNS WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH CREATE MUSIC GROUP
With offices spanning four continents, Create Music Group has collaborated with influential personalities and musicians, including Marshmello, Don Diablo, Young Thug, and Soulja Boy. This initial distribution deal for Wolfy with CMG will offer him a platform to showcase his talents on a broader scale.

"I am extremely excited to announce that CMG has partnered with the incredible Wolfy project! The artist's music is absolutely fantastic, and their mysterious masked persona adds to the intrigue. It was cool that the artist refused to remove the mask even during the deal's signing. We are in for an exciting adventure and cannot wait to see what is in store!" – Thomas Garcia, Director of A&R, Dance/Electronic, Create Music Group

The epic and yearning sound of "Alone" brings us a captivating mix of Pop and Future Bass music, offering a glimpse of Wolfy's signature genre-crossing sound. "Alone" gives Wolfy's fans a taste of what was in store with this talented DJ and producer.

In "Alone," Wolfy blends a familiar and futuristic vibe by merging bass music with spacey sounds, creating an original, thrilling track that fascinates the crowd. The song effortlessly combines electronic dance beats with heartfelt lyrics that connect instantly. Wolfy's ability to blend these elements makes his music stand out in a competitive music scene.

"Alone" will keep leading Wolfy into the spotlight, blending high-energy melodic tracks and incredible production skills. Prepare to be transported into an audio-visual dream as you listen to "Alone."

ABOUT WOLFY

Meet Wolfy, a highly skilled DJ and producer based in North Carolina specializing in creating a captivating mix of dubstep and futuristic bass music. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Wolfy has had the pleasure of performing at local clubs alongside talented national acts. He is also endorsed by esteemed companies, showcasing his talent and craft dedication.
Wolfy's music takes his audience on an emotional and audio-visual journey through time. His tracks have a captivating energy that draws you in from the beginning, making it an unforgettable experience. His latest track features remodeled intergalactic sound designs that bring a fresh, original tone, depth, and high-energy rhythm perfect for the club season.
Prepare to be transported into an audio-visual dream as you listen to Wolfy's latest tracks. His music will surely take you on a journey that will inspire and energize you.

