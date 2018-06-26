Dance Made Me Do It: Dizzy Feet Foundation Announces 9th Annual National Dance Day, Saturday, July 28th

The Segerstrom Center event will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the center's new Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, with the NDD routine led by So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD) All-Star, Allison Holker. The Kennedy Center event, hosted by NYC Ballet principal dancer Ashley Bouder will begin at 2:00 p.m. outside on the N. Plaza, with the NDD routine led by Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) troupe member, Hayley Erbert. Both venues will feature live performances by special guest artists and offer fully inclusive and interactive dance lessons in a wide variety of dance styles, plus provide the opportunity to learn this year's official NDD routine.

This year's NDD routine was created by Emmy-Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore to Kylie Minogue's song, "Dancing." The video features DWTS troupe members Britt Stewart, Morgan Larson and Hayley Erbert along with Season 13 SYTYCD winner, Kida Burns and Season 11 contestant Nick Garcia, as well as The Rollettes founder Chelsie Hill. Watch the official 2018 NDD instructional video here when it goes LIVE on JUNE 28.

Everyone is encouraged to participate by submitting their own creative version of the NDD routine and participate in this year's dance challenge, #DanceMadeMeDoIt. Those who can't attend the celebrations at the Kennedy Center or Segerstrom Center, are encouraged to host their own NDD event and register online by joining DFF's National Directory of Events. Click here to learn more about submitting videos and hosting an event.

Click here for more information about the Segerstrom Center

Click here for more information about the Kennedy Center

2018 NDD Hashtag and Social Media Accounts #DanceMadeMeDoIt #NationalDanceDay2018

Website:http://dizzyfeetfoundation.org/national-dance-day/

YouTube: dizzyfeetfoundation Twitter: @DizzyFeetTweet Instagram: dizzyfeetfoundation

Facebook: Dizzy Feet Foundation

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dance-made-me-do-it-dizzy-feet-foundation-announces-9th-annual-national-dance-day-saturday-july-28th-300672170.html

SOURCE Dizzy Feet Foundation

Related Links

http://www.dizzyfeetfoundation.org

