Dance Magazine Awards Announces Esteemed Honorees for 2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dance Media Foundation, (https://www.dancemediafoundation.org/), in conjunction with Dance Magazine, announced today the honorees for their 62nd annual Dance Magazine Awards 2019. The esteemed event will take place in NYC on December 9th, 2019, from 8:00 pm to 11:30 pm at the Ailey Citigroup Theater, located at 405 West 55th Street. Tickets are now on sale starting at $75 for general admission and go up to $1,000 for the Visionary ticket, which provides access to an unforgettable evening filled with a deluxe champagne pre-party at 7 pm, choice of seating, after-party access, photo opportunities with awardees and more. A tradition dating back to 1954, the Dance Magazine Awards have long celebrated living legends who've made a lasting impact on dance. These days, they go even further with a recently added Chairman's Award for distinctive leaders behind the scenes and the Harkness Promise Awards, a grant for innovative young choreographers that is funded by net proceeds from the Dance Magazine Awards ceremony. Sponsors for the event include American Express and First National Republic Bank.

"We are exceptionally excited to award this year's list of honorees for their historic work and tremendous talents," states Frederic Seegal, CEO/Chairman of Dance Media. "We love the fact that in recent years deserving dance names are becoming more and more mainstream, thus providing a much-needed spotlight on the arts in general. It has also allowed us to raise the bar for the Dance Magazine Awards and bring them to a much wider audience."



Previous award ceremonies have included superstar names such as 2015 awardee Misty Copeland who provided opening remarks in 2018, along with awardees Ronald K. Brown, Lourdes Lopez (presented by Darren Walker), Crystal Pite, Nigel Redden, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Tommy Tune, Alvin Ailey, Wendy Whelan, Ohad Naharin, Philip Glass, Chita Rivera, Fred Astaire, Bob Fosse, and more. The 2019 Dance Magazine Awards will honor:

Sara Mearns

David Gordon and Valda Setterfield

Angel Corella

Masazumi Chaya

Linda Shelton with the 2019 Chairman's Award

Bobbi Jene Smith and Caleb Teicher with Harkness Promise Awards

For more information on the Dance Magazine Awards or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.dancemediafoundation.org/. For sponsorship opportunities, media access, or interviews, please contact BPM-PR Firm at mtatum@bpm-prfirm.com or call 1.877.841.7244.



ABOUT DANCE MAGAZINE

Dance Magazine was first published in June 1927 under the name The American Dancer. Produced by a Hollywood-based team of editors under the leadership of Ruth Eleanor Howard, it cost a quarter and was dedicated to readers who "love the dance." In the 1920s and 30s, the magazine offered monthly news of the changing dance world in Europe and America. Today, under editor Jennifer Stahl, the magazine reaches dance students, dance professionals and dance lovers around with world with its monthly print edition and its website. Written by accomplished journalists and active dancers, Dance Magazine tells the stories behind the most exciting dance artists working today and keeps readers up to date with news on the buzziest projects in the field. Dance Magazine is owned by Dance Media, which also publishes Dance Spirit, Pointe, Dance Teacher, The Dance Edit and Dance Business Weekly. For more information, visit dancemagazine.com.

ABOUT THE HARKNESS FOUNDATION FOR DANCE

The Harkness Foundation for Dance is a private grant-making foundation dedicated to invigorating and supporting the dance art-form, predominantly in New York City. Since 1959, the Harkness name has been synonymous with dance philanthropy. The Foundation carries forward the lifelong dedication to the dance art form of the great American dance patron Rebekah Harkness. Over many decades, this support has taken the form of funding, rehearsal and theater space, technical assistance, and guidance—an unrivaled legacy that has touched countless dance artists and companies in all dance styles and genres. With a broad focus that spans dance creation, presentation, education, medicine and other vital services to the dance field, from 1986 to the present the Harkness Foundation has contributed over $30 million to more than 590 organizations across the industry. For more information: harknessfoundation.org

