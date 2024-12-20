Dance of Light and Words: Xue Mo's Works Enliven Global Light Festival

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Light shows blend art and illumination to create stunning visual experiences, and now, the literary works of renowned author Xue Mo are adding a new dimension to this sensory celebration. A selected collection of his writing will be showcased at major cultural events across Europe and the United States through light exhibitions organized by Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc.

A Marvelous Fusion of Literature and Light

From November 29, 2024, to January 19, 2025, Xue Mo's works will be featured at Tianyu Lights Festival NYC - Koda's Adventure to the Magical Forest at Citi Field Lot E & F in Flushing, Queens, New York. This unique fusion of light and literature offers visitors a one-of-a-kind cultural experience. The exhibition, part of Tianyu's annual global light festivals, seeks to integrate the beauty of Xue Mo's writing with the captivating visuals of the light displays.

Following this event, Xue Mo's works will be presented at other Tianyu exhibitions in cities across the U.S. and Europe. According to staff feedback, Xue Mo's philosophical prose, especially his seminal book The World Is a Reflection of the Mind, has struck a chord with local readers. One visitor shared, "This is not just a book; it's a lamp guiding one to restore inner peace."

Literature's Light Crossing Language and Borders

Founded in 2014, Tianyu Arts & Culture is known for organizing spectacular light shows that merge cultural narratives with breathtaking visuals. With an expanding presence in Europe and North America, Tianyu has attracted millions of visitors with their spiritually resonant exhibitions. "We aim to bridge Literature through light, and Xue Mo's works embody the very spirit we want to share," said Zhu Bin, a big fan of Xue Mo's writing.

Xue Mo's Literature Tours the World

Since his international debut in 2019 at global book fairs, Xue Mo has won widespread acclaim for his unique ability to blend storytelling with profound spiritual insight. At the 2022 Frankfurt International Book Fair, Xue Mo's works garnered exceptional media attention, even surpassing the guest of honor, Spain. His books, which explore timeless themes of inner growth, love and redemption, life and death, and many universal human experience, have touched hearts all over the world.

A literary translator said, "Xue Mo's novels transcend linguistic and cultural boundaries. They resonate with readers from diverse backgrounds, striking a chord with anyone in search of inner light and hope." A deputy mayor from Bulgaria added, "Xue Mo's works carry the spirit of great sages, offering wisdom and solace to those who encounter them."

Illuminating the Soul with Lights and Words

While the exhibitions will eventually come to an end, the wisdom and warmth embedded in Xue Mo's books will continue to inspire readers long after the lights fade. This fusion of literature and light invites viewers to reflect, connect, and be transformed, proving that art and culture can cross borders and illuminate the human spirit in creative ways.

