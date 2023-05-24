"Dance With Me, Baby" Tops Rankings for Mother/Son Dance

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toni Becker's song "Dance With Me, Baby" has been named the #1 Mother/Son Dance Wedding Song in two categories by MyWeddingSongs.com, the go-to source for wedding song suggestions. Those categories are "Mom's Love For Her Son" and "Best Pop Tracks."

Toni Becker and her son Jack (2023) Carrie dancing with her son Wyatt (2022)

The song's popularity is no surprise given Becker's ability to express the bittersweet feeling of a mother letting go of her son through her lyrics and melody. As the mother of two sons herself, Becker poured her love and emotion into "Dance With Me, Baby" to create a precious three-and-a-half minutes for mothers and sons to share on the dance floor. The song, which is available for purchase at www.DanceWithMeBaby.wedding for $25 per wedding, has been described by customers as "perfect" and "exactly how I feel."

"I know how full my heart is with love for my sons, how proud I am to be their mom, and how bittersweet letting go is," said Becker.

Matt Campbell of My Wedding Songs praised Becker's song stating, "'Dance With Me, Baby' masterfully captures the deep and unwavering love that a mother feels for her son on his wedding day."

Your Personalized Wedding Song

For those seeking a wedding song that is truly one-of-a-kind and tailored to that special day, DanceWithMeBaby.com offers a team of professional Nashville-based songwriters, producers, and vocalists who will work with you to create a personalized and memorable composition. With expertise across a range of genres from pop to country to power ballad to rap, these skilled writers will transform personal experiences and emotions into a beautifully crafted song that perfectly captures the essence of the wedding or reception.

Toni Becker, Dove Award nominee, is a talented songwriter, musician, and singer. Her songs capture the truth of this life and the power of its creator. Many of her songs are available on the popular streaming services. "Dance With Me, Baby" is the flagship song of her wedding-centric music site.

MyWeddingSongs.com is the ultimate resource for wedding song suggestions, providing couples with current, popular, and unique song suggestions for their wedding day. The website features over 600 playlists and has helped millions of couples plan their perfect wedding day since 2017.

