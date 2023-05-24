"Dance With Me, Baby" Tops Rankings for Mother/Son Dance

News provided by

DanceWithMeBaby.wedding

24 May, 2023, 08:44 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toni Becker's song "Dance With Me, Baby" has been named the #1 Mother/Son Dance Wedding Song in two categories by MyWeddingSongs.com, the go-to source for wedding song suggestions. Those categories are "Mom's Love For Her Son" and "Best Pop Tracks."

Continue Reading
Toni Becker and her son Jack (2023)
Toni Becker and her son Jack (2023)
Carrie dancing with her son Wyatt (2022)
Carrie dancing with her son Wyatt (2022)

The song's popularity is no surprise given Becker's ability to express the bittersweet feeling of a mother letting go of her son through her lyrics and melody. As the mother of two sons herself, Becker poured her love and emotion into "Dance With Me, Baby" to create a precious three-and-a-half minutes for mothers and sons to share on the dance floor. The song, which is available for purchase at www.DanceWithMeBaby.wedding for $25 per wedding, has been described by customers as "perfect" and "exactly how I feel."

"I know how full my heart is with love for my sons, how proud I am to be their mom, and how bittersweet letting go is," said Becker.

Matt Campbell of My Wedding Songs praised Becker's song stating, "'Dance With Me, Baby' masterfully captures the deep and unwavering love that a mother feels for her son on his wedding day."

Your Personalized Wedding Song

For those seeking a wedding song that is truly one-of-a-kind and tailored to that special day, DanceWithMeBaby.com offers a team of professional Nashville-based songwriters, producers, and vocalists who will work with you to create a personalized and memorable composition. With expertise across a range of genres from pop to country to power ballad to rap, these skilled writers will transform personal experiences and emotions into a beautifully crafted song that perfectly captures the essence of the wedding or reception.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Toni Becker                                         [email protected]                                   573-872-0085

About DanceWithMeBaby.wedding

Toni Becker, Dove Award nominee, is a talented songwriter, musician, and singer. Her songs capture the truth of this life and the power of its creator. Many of her songs are available on the popular streaming services. "Dance With Me, Baby" is the flagship song of her wedding-centric music site.

About My Wedding Songs:

MyWeddingSongs.com is the ultimate resource for wedding song suggestions, providing couples with current, popular, and unique song suggestions for their wedding day. The website features over 600 playlists and has helped millions of couples plan their perfect wedding day since 2017.

SOURCE DanceWithMeBaby.wedding

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.