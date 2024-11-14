DANCE YOUR CARES AWAY AS JIM HENSON'S FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK LIVE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR LAUNCHES TO OVER 48 CITIES IN 2025

IT'S A PARTY IN FRAGGLE ROCK!

The Jim Henson Company Welcomes Families and Fans to the First-Ever Live Musical Fraggle Rock Touring Show

Featuring Characters from the World-Famous Jim Henson's Creature Shop, and the work of Top Artists and Designers from Hollywood and Broadway

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jim Henson Company's fun loving, musical Fraggles are sharing their joy and magic across North America in Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE, the first-ever live touring show based on the beloved franchise. The 48-city tour kicks off January 18, 2025, at the Haugh Performing Arts Center in Glendora, California, with stops including Las Vegas, Austin, Indianapolis, Ottawa, Akron, Tampa, and more. Tickets are available now at www.fragglerocklive.com .

Gobo, Red, Mokey, Wembley, and Boober Fraggle embark on a quest to find the lost Celebration Stone - an ancient treasure with the power to unite everyone for the ultimate party. Along the way, they discover magic, adventure, and something more memorable and heartfelt than they ever imagined!

Filled with the comedy, dancing, and music that are hallmarks of the iconic Jim Henson Company, this all-new, family friendly stage adventure features vibrant walkaround versions of the Fraggles, new puppet versions of their industrious friends the Doozers, appearances by a giant Gorg, and exciting new puppet creature friends - all crafted by the renowned Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Based on the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ original series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, the interactive musical stage production includes both new and classic Fraggle songs, immersive effects, and all the hilarious, heartwarming magic that has captivated audiences for over 40 years. Check out a first look !

"Fraggle Rock is a world of silliness, hope, optimism, kindness, and, above all, FUN! As a lifelong fan, I have loved creating this new stage show for families to experience the joy of Fraggle Rock," said John Tartaglia, Creative Supervisor for Fraggle Rock at The Jim Henson Company and writer/director of the stage show. "I've also enjoyed adding special moments that dedicated fans will love. We can't wait to welcome everyone to Fraggle Rock!"

"Bring your kids! Bring your parents! Bring your friends! Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE offers a magical chance to immerse yourself in one of Jim Henson's most iconic worlds," said Nicole Goldman, Executive Vice President of Branding at The Jim Henson Company. "With John Tartaglia's incredible direction, our top-notch creative team of Broadway professionals, and the amazing characters crafted by Jim Henson's Creature Shop, this show is a must-see for the young and the young at heart. Gather your favorite Silly Creatures and come create memories with your Fraggle friends!"

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE is written, directed, and choreographed by Broadway's John Tartaglia (Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical, Stephen Schwartz's The Secret Silk). Puppets and characters are designed and fabricated by Jim Henson's Creature Shop (My Neighbour Totoro, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory). Music producing and direction along with incidental music is by Harvey Mason jr., Andrew Hey, and Sam Ramirez with music manager Ana Krafchick of Harvey Mason Media (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock). Scenic design is by three-time Tony nominee Anna Louizos (In The Heights, High Fidelity, and The Mystery of Edwin Drood), and lighting design is by Rob Denton (The Mystery of Edwin Drood/Goodspeed, In the Heights/The Muny). Video design is by Katherine Freer (We Are Your Robots/Theater for a New Audience, The Little Mermaid/The Muny) and Sound Design is by Josh Liebert (Come From Away/Newfoundland Arts and Culture Center, Frozen/Tuachan). Casting is by Cindi Rush with Dave Burch as Production Manager.

Based on the Apple TV+ series, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE is presented by Heather Henson and The Jim Henson Company with Brierpatch Productions as General Manager. The Brad Simon Organization serves as the show's exclusive booking agency. For more details, visit www.fragglerocklive.com .

Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE tour schedule includes:

Saturday, January 18th, 2025 in Glendora, CA at the Haugh PAC

Sunday, January 26th, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV at the Smith Center

Wednesday, January 29th, 2025 in Irvine, CA at the Irvine Barclay Theatre

Thursday, January 30th, 2025 in Cerritos, CA at the Cerritos Center

Saturday, February 1st, 2025 in Livermore, CA at the Golden Theatre

Tuesday, February 4th, 2025 in Boise, ID at the Morrison Center

Thursday, February 6th, 2025 in Salt Lake City, UT at the Eccles

Thursday, February 13th, 2025 in San Antonio, TX at the Tobin Center

Friday and Saturday February 14th - 15th, 2025 in Houston, TX at Cullen Hall

Sunday, February 16th, 2025 in Austin, TX at Ball Hall

Thursday, February 20th, 2025 in Lawrence, KS at the Lied Center

Sunday, February 23rd, 2025 in Omaha, NE at the OPAS

Wednesday, February 26th, 2025 in Danville, KY at the Boyle PAC

Thursday, February 27th, 2025 in Indianapolis, IN at the Murat Theater

Saturday, March 1st, 2025 in Madison Wisconsin at the Capitol Theater

Sunday, March 2nd, 2025 in Waukegan, IL at the Genesee Theater

Wednesday, March 5th, 2025 in Louisville, KY at the Louisville Palace

Saturday, March 8th, 2025 in Markham, ON at the Flato Theatre

Sunday, March 9th, 2025 in Kingston, ON at the Grand Theatre

Monday, March 10th, 2025 in Richmond Hill, ON at the Richmond Hill Centre

Tuesday, March 11th, 2025 in Brampton, ON at the Rose Theatre

Wednesday, March 12th, 2025 in Oakville, ON at Oakville Center

Thursday, March 13th, 2025 in Mississauga, ON at the Living Arts Centre

Friday, March 14th, 2025 in St. Catherines, ON at the FirstOntario PAC

Saturday, March 15th, 2025 in Guelph, ON at the River Run Theater

Sunday, March 16th, 2025 in Chatham, ON at the Capitol Theater

Tuesday, March 18th, 2025 in Brantford, ON at the Sanderson Centre

Thursday, March 20th, 2025 in Ottawa, ON at the Meridian Theatre

Sunday, March 23rd, 2025 in Springfield, OH at the Kuss Auditorium

Thursday, March 27th, 2025 in Pittsburgh, PA at the Byham Theatre

Sunday, March 30th, 2025 in New Haven, CT at the Shubert PAC

Tuesday, April 1st, 2025 in Burlington, VT at the Flynn Theatre

Friday, April 4th, 2025 in Concord, NH at the Capitol Theater

Saturday, April 5th, 2025 in Portland, ME at Merrill Auditorium

Sunday, April 6th, 2025 in Providence, RI at The VETS

Wednesday, April 9th, 2025 in Worcester, MA at the Hanover Theater

Saturday, April 12th, 2025 in Torrington, CT at the Warner Theater

Sunday, April 13th, 2025 in Englewood, NJ at the Bergen PAC

Saturday, April 26th, 2025 in New Brunswick, NJ at the State Theater

Sunday, April 27th, 2025 in Wilmington, DE at the Grand Theatre

Tuesday, April 29th, 2025 in Akron, OH at the Akron Civic Center

Friday, May 2nd, 2025 in Greensboro, NC at the Tanger Center

Sunday, May 4th, 2025 in Greenville, SC at the Peace Center

Friday, May 9th, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, FL at the Parker Playhouse

Saturday, May 10th, 2025 in Tampa, FL at the Straz Theater

Sunday, May 11th, 2025 in Jacksonville Florida at the Florida Theater

For more information, tickets, and tour dates, visit www.FraggleRockLive.com

About The Jim Henson Company

The Jim Henson Company has remained an established leader in family entertainment for over 65 years and is recognized as an innovator in puppetry, animatronics, and digital animation. The Company's most recent credits include the Oscar®-winning Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio for Netflix, the Emmy®-winning Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock for Apple TV+, the feature film The Portable Door for MGM+, and the upcoming Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip starring Eva Longoria and Cheech Marin for Disney+. Other television credits include Slumberkins and Harriet the Spy for Apple TV+; Dinosaur Train, Splash and Bubbles, and Sid the Science Kid all for PBS; Earth to Ned for Disney+; and Word Party and the Emmy-winning series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, both for Netflix. Iconic catalogue titles include Fraggle Rock, The Storyteller, the sci-fi series Farscape, and the ground-breaking fantasy classics The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth.

Headquartered in Los Angeles with additional locations in New York and London, the Company is also home to Jim Henson's Creature Shop™, a pre-eminent puppet and creature building group and industry leader in puppeteered digital animation, with international film, television, theme park and advertising clients.

About Brierpatch Productions

Brierpatch Productions is a partnership of Laura Janik Cronin and Scott Newsome, with over 16 years of theatrical producing and general management services. Representative productions: Broadway/Pre-Broadway/Touring productions/National Touring - All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg (2025), Austen's Pride (2025), Fraggle Rock Live (North American Tour Spring 2025), Cagney the Musical (New York 2017-2018, London 2021, Regional Pre-Broadway 2026), All of Me (Regional Tour 2025), Dan Howell: We're All Doomed; Dan and Phil: Interactive Introverts; Dan and Phil: The Amazing Tour Is Not On Fire (North American Tours 2017-2022); Ajijaak on Turtle Island (US Tour 2022); Fuerza Bruta (New York/Las Vegas); Spamilton (New York/National Tour 2017-2021); New York/Off-Broadway - Harry Townsend's Last Stand (with Len Cariou/Craig Bierko); The Other Josh Cohen (2019-2020); The Stone Witch (with Dan Lauria); Party Face (with Hayley Mills); Church & State; Forbidden Broadway – The Next Generation; One Funny Mother; Phoenix; Handle With Care; Grounded; The Two-Character Play (with Amanda Plummer, Brad Dourif); Triassic Parq; Wallenberg; Frog Kiss; Seventh Monarch; Alita -The Immersive Experience; 14 annual productions for PACE University: the Actors Studio Drama School Repertory Seasons (2011–current); Young Audiences Productions for Rockefeller Studios (New York and Touring): Sesame Street the Musical, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Winnie The Pooh, and Paddington Saves Christmas.

About The Brad Simon Organization

For nearly four decades, the goal of The Brad Simon Organization has been to provide an array of unique and innovative productions and performing artists to presenters and their audiences. Since 1983, they have provided tour booking services for a diverse roster of artists and productions in a wide variety of performance venues, including performing art centers, commercial theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, festivals, fairs and theme parks. Relying on years of expertise, they also assist our producing clients in identifying and acquiring the theatrical touring rights for book and television-based properties.

Their national and international tours have reached millions of audience members at over 1,000 commercial and non-profit venues in all 50 states in the US; 8 provinces in Canada, Sydney, Australia, Singapore and other territories. They have toured 20+ productions based on top-rated television series, over 80 book titles, as well as original theater productions, targeted to multi-generational family audiences.

About John Tartaglia

John Tartaglia is an acclaimed actor, director, writer, and puppeteer, Tony-nominated for originating both Rod and Princeton in Broadway's debut company of Avenue Q. His theatrical directing credits include Stephen Schwartz's The Secret Silk and Jim Henson's Inspired Silliness, both for Princess Cruises, Kinky Boots (3d Theatricals), Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Maltz Jupiter Theater), Claudio Quest (Six-time winner at NY Musical Theatre Festival, including Best in Fest and Best Director),Shrek The Halls (DreamWorks Theatricals), Because of Winn Dixie (Arkansas Rep and Goodspeed Opera House development) and Jim Henson's Musical World (Carnegie Hall).

Most recently, he finished production on the second season of the EMMY-winning Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, serving as an executive producer, writer, and puppet captain, and performing Gobo Fraggle, Architect Doozer, Gunge, Barry Blueberry, and Sprocket the Dog.

John has worked many summer seasons at the country's award-winning, oldest outdoor theater, the St. Louis MUNY, directing such shows as Shrek the Musical, The Wizard of Oz, Tarzan, Annie, Matilda, Mary Poppins, and most recently Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Other credits include the national tours of Jim Henson's Dinosaur Train Live and Jim Henson's Sid the Science Kid Live! as well as several shows for Sesame Place, PA.

John can be heard every Sunday on Sirius XM On Broadway on his show "Sunday Funday with John Tartaglia."

About Jim Henson's Creature Shop™

Jim Henson's Creature Shop™ provides digital puppetry, animatronic creatures, animation, and soft puppets to the international film, television, theater, live event, and advertising industries. Recent credits include Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV+), The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix), and Word Party (Netflix). Based in Los Angeles and New York with global satellite shop capabilities, the Shop is known for designing and building some of the world's best-known characters including the Sesame Street puppets and the classic Muppets, as well as the iconic characters from Dinosaurs, Farscape, The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, and many more. Other feature film credits include Five Nights at Freddy's, Where the Wild Things Are, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

The shop is also known for its live performance work on productions including My Neighbour Totoro, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Emmet Otter's Jug-band Christmas, as well as with performing artists like Coldplay, The Avett Brothers, Cee Lo Green, Lady Gaga, and Deadmau5. A recipient of more than 9 Emmy Awards for its outstanding work building puppets for Sesame Street, the Shop also received an Academy Award for its visual effects work on the film Babe. Other awards include a Scientific and Engineering Academy Award for the Henson Performance Control System, a powerful custom-based interface for puppeteers, and an Emmy Award for its work in developing the Henson Digital Puppetry Studio, a patented control system technology that enables puppeteers to perform computer-generated characters in real time. www.creatureshop.com

SOURCE The Jim Henson Company