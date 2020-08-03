Dance2Fit Comes to Overstock.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildly popular fitness company, Dance2Fit, makes the move to Overstock.com, with their specialty line of workout supplements as they expand their e-commerce portfolio throughout 2020. Partnering with Amazon has been a smart move for Dance2Fit, as the retail giant boasts one of the largest followings on the web.

With more people staying safe and buying from home, maintaining a diverse collection of e-commerce options is critical to any brand's success, but selling through massive online retailers like Overstock also comes with some other benefits. Exposure is a major factor in expanding Dance2Fit's already impressive customer base since their pre-and post-workout supplements have a greater chance of connecting with new buyers if it is sold through websites where people are already buying their household essentials.

In the last four months, Overstock has gained popularity with their value rising by more than double since last May. This makes it an integral time to sign on with this industry giant and make connections for the future of web-based commerce.

Dance2Fit's products have also been doing well throughout 2020, with a massive expansion across e-commerce platforms following multiple successes at industry trade shows and conferences. Dance2Fit's fitness supplement product line has been extremely popular, in part because of the immense trust that customers have in D2Fit's product quality and brand values.

One of Dance2Fit's best selling products has been their signature whey protein drink, which is popular first and foremost for its incredible taste. Customers rate Dance2Fit's products as some of the best tasting fitness products on the market, stating in reviews that taste is one of the number one features that will keep them coming back.

Whey protein in particular is known for having a smooth, pleasant taste that blends up like a milkshake and is easy to drink. Whey protein is also generally a best-seller among protein drinks because whey is easily digested, and the protein in whey can be quickly and easily used in the body. Dance2Fit prides themselves on selling reliable fitness products that produce consistently high-quality results.

Supplement sales of all types have been on the rise in the United States, but it can be difficult to find workout supplements that meet the high standards and nutritional needs of many customers. Making products available through a host of different mainstream sellers has set Dance2Fit up to flourish in the coming year, as web-based sales continue to rise.

Find all of Dance2Fit's products for sale through their company website and through Overstock.com.

