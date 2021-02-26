Dance2Fit Delivers Well-Rounded Fitness from the Cloud

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing pandemic has tested the mettle of practically every company in existence. The health and wellness industry is no exception. As public gyms and private office fitness centers have repeatedly shut down, individuals across the United States have found themselves scrambling to figure out how to stay in shape at home. While a select few had enough resources, confidence, and know-how to create their own housebound routines, everyone else eventually turned to the internet in search of a solution — and there was Dance2Fit, waiting with open arms.

Jessica Bass James' fitness company exploded onto the scene when the 24-year-old mom of three decided that "she needed a fitness program that fit into her hectic schedule." Soon her fledgling company blossomed into a gigantic national network of (mostly) women who attended her revolutionary fitness classes. These could be accessed online or via a local instructor and they focused on blasting calories and toning the body through a high-energy combo of aerobic dancing and fitness routines.

When the pandemic shut everything down, Jessica's team responded without breaking a sweat. They shifted their already online-heavy focus to a fully-remote model that continued to beam Dance2Fit instructors right into the living room of quarantined individuals from sea to shining sea and beyond.

Looking to come through on the larger commitment to help "millions of people across the globe achieve their fitness goals," Jessica Bass James' team also set to work getting the brand's popular D2Fit Nutrition supplements available in as many locations as possible. The D2Fit product line is headlined by a trio of supplements including its 4 in 1 Kickstart fat burner, its one-of-a-kind Multi-Collagen Pre-Workout compound, and its Women's Time Release Whey Protein powder — all of which have been instrumental in helping Bass James reach her own fitness goals.

In order to broaden the availability of these supplements, Dance2Fit began looking for ways to increase its market footprint. Early in 2020, the brand expanded its e-commerce presence beyond the four walls of its own website. It created inroads with multiple internet retailers, including powerhouses like Amazon, to help keep its products available through as many online outlets as possible. Dance2Fit also attended the virtual ECRM (Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing) conference in May. This gave it exposure to a host of the biggest brick-and-mortar retailers in the country.

One way or another, Dance2Fit has been finding ways to get its signature supplements in the hands of consumers. Jessica Bass James' company has also steadily continued to live stream workouts into the homes of its over-a-million-strong membership base. No matter where you look, the brand's response to the pandemic has been a textbook case for success. From supplements to workouts, when the crisis struck Dance2Fit hit right back with the solutions that its customers needed.

