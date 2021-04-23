Dance2Fit Offers a Comprehensive Approach to Fitness

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dance2Fit is more than a workout solution. The brand danced its way into an entire fitness movement. From a tight-knit community to supplements, apparel, and a bank of versatile online and offline workout options, Dance2Fit has set up a new, holistic standard for the concept of "the workout."

Dance2Fit has exploded in popularity since it officially launched in 2018. In a world saturated with fitness options, the health and wellness brand has made its name through a unique combination of high-intensity workouts and dancing. This amalgam has created a fitness regimen that Dance2Fit's million-plus fans have flocked to like bees to honey.

The versatility of the Dance2Fit structure is particularly appealing. Along with in-person classes held by individual instructors across the nation, the brand offers online and digital options that include "multiple workout DVDs, fitness eBooks, apparel and membership for live streaming broadcasts." This allows anyone to participate from anywhere, both live and on their own schedule.

The fun doesn't even stop there. The burgeoning Dance2Fit brand offers more than just an attractively adaptable way to work out. The company has surrounded itself with a smorgasbord of products, services, and benefits that generate a multi-faceted, comprehensive fitness solution for everyone involved. In addition to the workouts themselves, the brand has also created a line of quality sportswear as well as protein and collagen supplements that help individuals get the most out of each workout.

Along with products and services, Dance2Fit has built a community of like-minded individuals who are focused on living a healthy lifestyle in spite of life's demands and responsibilities. The entire concept for the enterprise was born out of founder Jessica Bass James's desire to find "a fitness program that fit into her hectic schedule." The Dance2Fit platform has been built around helping others accomplish the same goal.

In other words, Dance2Fit isn't designed for a tiny market of gym rats and adrenaline junkies. It aims to equip the every-woman with the ability to access a positive and uplifting workout experience. Along with cultivating physical health, the brand's message is permeated with a focus on a positive environment, comfort, inspiration, motivation, and uplifting experiences.

From an adaptable workout routine to supplements, sportswear, and an inclusive and uplifting community, Dance2Fit is pioneering a unique and effective form of exercise. The brand's members are able to stay healthy, fit, and upbeat no matter how hectic their lifestyle may be.

The young company's message has already resonated with a massive number of consumers. As pandemic restrictions ease and in-person attendance grows, there's no knowing how far the company will go in its pursuit to help "inspire and motivate people to make positive changes in their lives."

About Dance2Fit: Dance2Fit is a Knoxville-based health and wellness brand that was founded in 2018 by Jessica Bass James. The entrepreneurial mother of three understands busy schedules and hectic lives. Her brand is focused on helping individuals regain a sense of fitness and health, no matter what their daily schedule may look like.

Please direct inquiries to:

Oren Betti

(954) 756-4886

[email protected]

SOURCE Dance2Fit