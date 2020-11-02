Dance2Fit Plans Their Brand Expansion Following Another Successful ECRM Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online sales continue to dominate the American retail market and fitness brand Dance2Fit has seen its largest leap so far this year following October's ECRM conference. The fitness nutrition industry has recently grown to make up an even larger portion of overall vitamin and supplement sales, comprising over a quarter of all supplement sales, due in part to the significant increase in customers who are purchasing supplements online.

Throughout 2020, Dance2Fit has been diversifying its e-commerce partners, and currently have their products for sale from some of the largest e-commerce retailers in the country. Dance2Fit's sales figures have seen a notable increase since the brand's products are now visible to a wider audience.

The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference is well-known for providing retail placements for both up-and-coming and established brands. October's ECRM conference, centered around Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition, served as an opportunity for Dance2Fit to meet with some of the biggest buyers in the supplemental nutrition industry.

Last month's conference focus was particularly tailored to Dance2Fit's unique niche in the sports nutrition market. Not only does Dance2Fit sell well-researched and well-reviewed sports nutrition products, but the brand already has a loyal customer base. Dance2Fit's customers know the brand best for its online and in-person classes, but the brand also offers workout apparel, so expanding into the supplement market was a natural fit.

Dance2Fit owes its success in part to a wealth of customer feedback; the brand has been able to tailor its products based on the suggestions and preferences of its customers. For example, D2Fit Multi-Collagen Preworkout drink is specially formulated to include natural collagen, that not only helps maintain healthy muscles and bones during a workout but also help support skin, hair, and nail health.

ECRM is a highly competitive environment with hundreds of brands vying for the attention of retail giants, but Dance2Fit caught the attention of retail buyers due to the brand's well-crafted product line that goes above and beyond their customers' expectations. October's ECRM conference was not the first appearance for Dance2Fit and it won't be the last. With another successful conference behind them, Dance2Fit is ready for the coming year with increased exposure to retail buyers and a greater e-commerce presence. Dance2Fit's entire line of products is currently available online, through their company website, as well as Amazon.com.

