Dance2Fit's Multi Collagen Preworkout Sets the Stage for Success

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding time to go to the gym is difficult. Even squeezing in a quick workout at home can be challenging. It's a struggle that Dance2Fit founder Jessica Bass James is all too familiar with. In fact, it was the driving force behind Jessica Bass James' revolutionary fitness company Dance2Fit. The entrepreneur created the company as a solution when the young mother found that she needed to find "a fitness program that fit into her hectic schedule."

Fast forward to today and Dance2Fit is realizing explosive growth on a near-daily basis. It didn't take long for Jessica Bass James' energetic personality to garner a following in the hundreds of thousands. The online, live streaming nature of the enterprise meant it was ideally set up for success throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as well.

The flagship service that Dance2Fit offers is its unique fitness videos led by engaging instructors who seamlessly combine aerobics, dancing, and fitness into a remarkably effective fitness regimen. However, the brand's fitness tools don't stop there. The company has also created a line of dietary supplements that can help its members — most of whom are busy mothers and women from all walks of life — get the most out of their limited workout time.

High on this list of products is Jessica Bass James' unique Multi Collagen Preworkout powder. The product leans heavily on a combination of collagen and biotin, both of which are well-known for their health properties. Biotin is able to help the body take food and convert it into the energy needed for a good workout. Along with the energy boost, collagen and biotin also team up to help maintain healthy skin, nails, hair, and joints. The one-two punch of the combo can also help with focus and endurance throughout a workout routine. To top it all off, Dance2Fit offers its magical Multi Collagen Preworkout supplement in both fruit punch and sour gummy worm flavors, so it doesn't feel like you're taking your medicine.

From its unique pre-workout focus to its ingredients and even the delicious flavor options, Dance2Fit's supplement demonstrates how the energetic brand goes all-in on everything that it creates. From online workouts and inspiration to supplements fit for a queen, there is no end to the lengths to which the health and wellness company will go to, in the words of the brand, "inspire and motivate people to make positive changes in their lives."

