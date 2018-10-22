DanceBody to Open New TriBeCa Location

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DanceBody today unveils its next steps in their expansion plans by announcing their newest studio in TriBeCa, opening in early November, on the ground floor of 23 Leonard Street, between West Broadway and Hudson Street. Increased demand for DanceBody's unique approach to dance fitness has fueled the company's need for immediate new locations throughout the city.

"DanceBody classes organically grew into a powerful following: and it all began in TriBeCa five years ago, so it's truly significant that we open in this neighborhood. My downtown clients have been patiently waiting for a committed space here, so I'm thrilled to finally be able to offer them a beautiful downtown studio," said Katia Pryce, founder and CEO, DanceBody.

Highlights of the new location include:

Private Training studio

Multiple showers and amenities

Expanded class times

Memberships

Ground floor space

Retail

DanceBody will launch their TriBeCa opening, 23 Leonard Street, officially on November 10th with special class pricing and membership options to be announced shortly.

About DanceBody

Founded by Katia Pryce, DanceBody is dance-inspired fitness that delivers a fun, effective, and athletic workout for dancers and non-dancers alike. Classes are comprised of high intensity dance cardio and focused sculpting exercises that guarantee a truly effective full-body workout. Set to motivating music - we don't do boring. Taught by dancer-turned-instructors, classes are aspirational, yet accessible for those who have never danced before. With class concepts such as "Follow Along" and "Sculpt", there are no set dance steps, so you can get the benefits of the movement without the brain strain.In addition to group classes, DanceBody offers Private Sessions, Group Parties, and online workouts. Their digital platform, DanceBody@Home, supplies On Demand and LIVE classes so those living outside the NYC area can join from anywhere. Please go to www.dancebody.com for additional information.

About Katia Pryce

A professional dancer turned fitness instructor, turned entrepreneur, Katia has been providing DanceBody classes in NYC since 2013. Initially creating the DanceBody workout out of a want to keep her own dancer-like physique, Pryce realized there was demand for this type of movement in the fitness scene. Using her keen sense for movement and instruction, DanceBody was organically created for a few of her very first Private Clients: and those clients soon turned into full classes in NYC, Miami, The Hamptons, and Greenwich, CT.

She opened her first studio in NoMad earlier this year, and has become a true thought leader in the dance fitness space.

