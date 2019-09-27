Dancehall Icon Spragga Benz to Release New Album Chiliagon September 27

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed Jamaican Dancehall pioneer Spragga Benz to release CHILIAGON (Easy Star/Buttercuts/Red Square Productions) Friday, September 27th. His first album in nearly a decade, CHILIAGON arrives as a seminal work from one of the most influential artists of the Dancehall movement.

SPRAGGA will be in Newark, NJ on October 3 when the GRAMMY Museum Experience® at Prudential Center presents SPOTLIGHT: Spragga Benz. The program includes a moderated conversation and Q&A with the audience members followed by a brief performance by the artist. Ticket information: https://www.grammymuseumexp.org/spragga-benz.html

Kingston-born Spragga Benz rose to prominence in the early '90s with a number of underground hits that would help define the Dancehall genre. His Jamaican success led to a major label deal and diverse crossover collaborations including game-changing parings with KRS-One, Wyclef Jean, Foxy Brown, Pras, Stephen Marley and Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley. Spragga's appearance in the cult-classic Jamaican gangster film Shottas further elevated his reputation as an iconic presence who mindfully represented the entire reggae culture.

Produced by Andrew Oury, Paul Fowler, Cristy Barber and Spragga, CHILIAGON melds his formidable delivery with some of the top UK producers and artists working today, blending roots, riddim, drum and bass, garage, grime and hip hop into a diverse kaleidoscope of infectious beats.

Multiple tracks have already set the table for the coming album, including "Differ Remix" featuring Sean Paul, Agent Sasco, and Chi Ching Ching and produced by Toddla T (Watch HERE); "If Yuh Ready," featuring the trademark chops of General Levy (Watch HERE); and the recently released "Wicked Love", also produced by Toddla T (Listen HERE).

CHILIAGON Track List:

"Move To The Music" (featuring Rebel ACA) "Believe" (featuring Tanika) "Good Suh" "Wicked Love" "Spread Out" (featuring Hype And Fever) "Differ" "If Yuh Ready" (featuring General Levy) "Link Up" (featuring Matthew Allman , Illaman, Black Josh) "Hustle And Flow" (featuring Rodney P) "King on the Throne" (featuring Rodney P) "Some Of Us Love Rum" (featuring Rebel ACA) "Found Me" (featuring Anna Blue ) "Differ Remix" (featuring Sean Paul , Agent Sasco, Chi Ching Ching ) "Trilogy" (featuring Killa P, Harry Shotta) "No Regrets"

