dancemoon Launches Its First PawRake Designed for Direct Use on Medium-Long Haired Pets

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- dancemoon, the trailblazer in home cleaning innovation, has announced its first pet grooming brush for direct use on pets, a brand new product to the Home Pet Hair Removal Series: the dancemoon PawRake, the product will be available globally for purchase on the brand's official website and Amazon on January 25, priced at 16.99 USD.

dancemoon PawRake

The dancemoon PawRake is designed to provide a solution for pet parents dealing with shedding challenges. This product aims to remove naturally metabolized undercoats and thin the hair of medium/heavy shedding cats with large amounts of heavy shedding, thus effectively reducing the amount of shedding. The dancemoon PawRake features a minimalist design for a sleek and modern look, with an ergonomic handle that optimizes maximum comfort and grooming efficiency.

When used as an undercoat removal brush, pet parents can gently comb in the direction of hair growth to eliminate loose undercoat and stray fur with ease. For detangling knots, simply pinch the base of the root with fingers and use the brush to carefully untangle, avoiding any harsh pulling on the pet's fur.

Highlights

• Efficient Dematting and Deshedding: Designed for medium to long-haired pets, featuring 15 cat paw-inspired blades for effortlessly removing undercoats and loose fur in one stroke, reducing shedding and promoting healthy fur growth.

• Safe Design: Built-in round blades with a protective cover for safe storage. Designed to provide extra safety for pet owners and ensure a worry-free grooming experience while providing a massage-like sensation for your pet.

• Durable Material: Crafted from high-quality 420 stainless steel for long-lasting use without damage or deformation, provides a sturdy user experience without frequent replacements, saves your time and money.

• Minimalist Integrated Design: No extra screws or structural blind spots, the one-piece compact design allows for easy cleaning of hard-to-reach pet body parts, with no hair clogging for smoother grooming.

dancemoon Pet Hair Removal Series is now expanded to three products that which form a closed loop in the field of pet hair removal. From the dancemoon PawRake, which reduces loose hair and undercoat on pets, to the Layer Brush and Roller, which specializes in removing pet hair from a variety of furniture and fabrics. dancemoon offers a full range of products to meet all needs from pet hair removal on pets to daily cleaning, covering different user scenarios, and fulfilling diverse customer needs. dancemoon now provides appropriate solutions for daily pet cleaning and care. This kind of product portfolio helps consumers tackle a variety of pet care scenarios and solve hair problems in a comprehensive manner.

To place an order, please visit dancemoon's Amazon store and Shopify.

Or follow dancemoon on social media to stay updated with the latest campaigns for the new product:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dancemoon.official

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dancemoon.global/

X: https://twitter.com/dancemoonzone

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dancemoonofficial

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dancemoonofficial

About dancemoon

Driven by a passion for innovative design, dancemoon infuses the beauty and emotion of the moon into each product. Beyond offering household tools, dancemoon combines innovation with minimalist design to create products that make household tasks simple and no longer a burden but an enjoyable part of life. With a vision to become the leading brand of minimalist lifestyle, dancemoon is committed to blending minimalism with household tools, bringing bliss into your daily life.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE dancemoon