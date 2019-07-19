DanChem Hires Kaushik Vashee as Director of Engineering and Process Development

DANVILLE, Va., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DanChem, a global specialty chemical contract manufacturer, announced today that Kaushik Vashee has joined the company as Director of Engineering and Process Development. He will be responsible for setting the vision and strategy for the engineering team by focusing on developmental priorities related to DanChem's strategic growth initiatives as well as supporting the new product introduction process.

Kaushik's extensive career has primarily been concentrated on project management, relationship development and improving operational excellence in the chemical sector. Prior to joining DanChem, he served as Vice President at InChem Holdings Inc, a specialty chemical toll processer for personal care, specialty detergents, agrochemical and coatings sector, where he managed business operations and customer relationships on key accounts. Prior to InChem Holdings, he served as a site manager to Innospec Active Chemicals, and previous to that, held various management positions over a 10-year period at DanChem.

DanChem CEO, John Zuppo, commented, "Kaushik's long history in contract manufacturing brings us an engineering strength that will help support DanChem's growth objectives. His experience and proven ability to develop and streamline chemical processes will make him an asset to our company."

About DanChem

DanChem is a custom manufacturer of specialty chemical products providing capacity and technical support to major companies on a national and global scale.

DanChem has built an applications and engineering team uniquely qualified to develop processes to commercialize customer products rapidly, provide the needed capacity, and help them reach their target markets more quickly. Learn more: www.danchem.com

