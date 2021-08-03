Dancing for Diabetes 21st Anniversary Show - Expected to Sell Out Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Florida nonprofit, Touched by Type 1 reveals plans for their 21st annual Dancing for Diabetes show to be held on Saturday, November 13th at 7pm at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The annual Dancing for Diabetes Showcase aims to sell out the 2,700 seat Disney Theater for their 21st anniversary show. In 2020, the organization globally broadcast their 20th anniversary show virtually amidst COVID at the Dr. Phillips Center in the Disney Theater. Tickets to the 21st anniversary show go on sale on October 1st and range from $15 to $30 each.

In 2019, the Central Florida nonprofit, Dancing for Diabetes rebranded as Touched by Type 1 rolling out a more comprehensive brand reinforcing their commitment to leading the Type 1 Diabetes conversation in Central Florida, and beyond. The "Dancing for Diabetes" brand stands strong as the name of their signature annual event. The show has raised well over half a million dollars for Type 1 Diabetes research which goes to various well-vetted organizations such as the Diabetes Research Institute in Miami, Florida. Proceeds from the 21st Anniversary event will go to the Diabetes Research Institute and Touched by Type 1

Touched by Type 1 is a nonprofit organization based in Central Florida whose mission is to elevate awareness of Type 1 Diabetes and to offer those living with the daily reality of Type 1 Diabetes a supportive community with many interactive programs and creative resources.

