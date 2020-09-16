Dancing Moose Montessori School Implements Meritech Automated Hygiene Technology to Provide Students and Teachers with CleanTech's® "Perfect Hand Wash," Making Return to School Safe During the COVID-19 Pandemic

GOLDEN, Colo., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dancing Moose Montessori School recently partnered with Meritech to install CleanTech® Automated Handwashing Stations in an effort to reopen safely during the COVID-19 pandemic through fun and effective handwashing.

Children at Dancing Moose Montessori School ensure health and safety with "the perfect hand wash" from CleanTech® Automated Handwashing Stations. Meritech partnered with Dancing Moose Montessori School to implement CleanTech® Automated Handwashing Stations complete with safe social distancing shields in an effort to reopen safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded in 2007 by the Sibbett family—Mike Sibbett, Dr. Joyce Sibbett, and daughter, Jennifer Duffield—Dancing Moose Montessori School provides programs for children ages eighteen months to eight years that are based on the "whole child approach," which emphasizes a child's physical, social-emotional, and academic development. Dancing Moose Montessori School employs roughly 100 staff members and serves over 500 families across two locations in Salt Lake County, Utah with a third planned to open in 2022.

From the passion of the teachers to the details of the facility design, it is clear that the Sibbetts choose only the best for their children and families. Both Dancing Moose locations are beautifully designed, modern facilities with breathtaking spaces, state of the art technology, and even an organic farm-to-table garden where both learning and lunch are harvested. And while the aesthetics are impressive, just as much care—if not more—has been given to ensuring safety. Staffed entry desks and camera surveillance systems ensure physical security and provide video access within each classroom.

The newest addition to the facilities, four CleanTech® ELF Automated Handwashing Stations, have been installed to provide "the perfect hand wash" and to prevent the spread of harmful germs, viruses, and bacteria, including COVID-19.

"When we first went into lockdown back in March, student registration dropped 80%," said Mr. Sibbett. "Health officials kept repeating the importance of 'handwashing, handwashing, handwashing…' We knew we needed to respond by improving our health and safety measures, but we also knew the whole 'singing the happy birthday song' doesn't provide the level of safety we need."

"Our daughter, Jennifer, had recently been on a cruise with her family and noticed how her children loved using the CleanTech® handwashing stations," said Dr. Sibbett.

Meritech systems were presented to the Dancing Moose Montessori School board, and they were immediately approved based on the reliable efficacy and time-savings they presented. CleanTech® Automated Handwashing Stations are clinically proven to remove more than 99.9% of harmful pathogens from hands in just 12 seconds with 75% less water and waste than a traditional sink. With students washing 5-8 times a day on average and a manual hand wash requiring 30-40 seconds to be completed properly, CleanTech® ensures that an effective hygiene event has occurred in one-third of the time, giving more precious time back to educators to focus on programming and engaging with each child.

"Apart from providing a very real safety measure, we also love how the CleanTech® stations serve as a visual symbol of our dedication to protecting the health and wellbeing of our children, their families, and our staff. Parents can't see the air filtration system, but they can see their child receiving the perfect hand wash from our CleanTech® stations every morning, and have peace of mind that their children will be safe learning here with us." In addition to implementing CleanTech® handwashing stations, Dancing Moose requires the use of face masks, safe distancing, temperature checks, and a daily health questionnaire check-in app to support a safe return to school at Dancing Moose Montessori.

About Dancing Moose Montessori School

The Dancing Moose Montessori School promotes an active, hands-on approach to learning that supports a lifetime of excellence. Fostering intrinsic motivation, Dancing Moose engages children in innovative ways of seeing and understanding the world. Our team has crafted and continues to refine a research-based program that best serves the needs of individual students and leads to their contribution to the community at large. We believe our program will lay a vital foundation to ensure that students leave not only with academic prowess, but confidence, critical thinking and collaboration skills, and a love of learning. Learn more at https://mydancingmoose.com .

About Meritech

As the leader in automated hygiene technology, Meritech's mission is to save lives and prevent the spread of disease through effective hygiene by overcoming the variability of human behavior. Meritech's innovative automated hygiene technology and solutions have been developed and refined over decades by an experienced team of sanitation, food safety, and healthcare experts. Meritech's proprietary line of CleanTech® Automated Handwashing Stations that are clinically proven to remove more than 99.9% of harmful pathogens, increase handwashing compliance, integrate seamlessly into facilities, exceed regulatory food safety and sanitation requirements, and make hygiene compliance monitoring and documentation effortless. Learn more at www.meritech.com .

