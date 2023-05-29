Dancing Numbers Unveils Google Sheets QuickBooks Integration, Streamlining Data Import, Export, and Deletion

Dancing Numbers, a leading QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Desktop Addon that provides seamless export, import, and bulk delete options for data, today announced its integration with Google Sheets, bringing unprecedented flexibility and productivity to QuickBooks users worldwide.

CHICAGO, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This new feature allows users to directly connect their Google Sheets with QuickBooks using Dancing Numbers, thus facilitating efficient data import, export, and bulk deletion directly from Google Sheets.

"We're excited to announce this new integration with Google Sheets," said Mr. Dheeraj Kapoor, the CEO of Dancing Numbers. "We understand how essential data management is for our users, and this feature is designed to provide them with a more intuitive, streamlined experience. By connecting Google Sheets directly with QuickBooks using Dancing Numbers, users can unlock a range of workflows and automation capabilities that will revolutionize their financial data management and reporting."

With the new integration, QuickBooks users can now seamlessly export their data to and import their data from Google Sheets without limitations - there's no limit on the number of transactions that you can sync at once with spreadsheets. This level of direct data interchange is expected to enhance user efficiency, reduce data entry errors, and save valuable time.

Furthermore, the integration paves the way for easy collaboration with other software tools for financial-planning, budgeting, customer relationship management, data analysis, etc. by serving as a data bridge. This can greatly simplify data exchange, reporting, and automation processes, making the workflow more comprehensive and data driven.

About Dancing Numbers:

Dancing Numbers is a renowned QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Desktop Addon, designed to empower businesses with unlimited data import, export, and bulk deletion capabilities. By introducing innovative features and integrations, Dancing Numbers is committed to enhancing QuickBooks usability and providing users with a more streamlined and efficient data management experience.

