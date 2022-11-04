Dancing Seahorse Opens First NFT Members Club in Los Angeles

Celebrating the Launch of the LA's Newest Members-Only Club, Rapper and Dancing Seahorse Token Holder Polo G, Headlines Opening of Hollywood Boulevard Location

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dancing Seahorse, an innovative new Web 3.0 business, today announced that rap superstar and token holder Polo G will be performing at the grand opening of the Dancing Seahorse Club, located on Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles. The launch of the project's newest club follows the official minting of its premium NFT collection, which took place on Nov 3, 2022.

Dancing Seahorse aims to revolutionize the industry over the next few years by creating a one-of-a-kind NFT that delivers exclusive utility to music fans around the world. The project is on a mission to create a community where fans can interact with artists and performances in a way that's never been seen before. Through Dancing Seahorse, members receive global access to a variety of VIP concert activations, festivals, destination events, and more through the project's rapidly growing network.

"Imagine being dropped free tickets to your digital wallet just by joining our platform and being an engaged fan of an artist" said Alex Nahai, North American CEO of Dancing Seahorse. "Since the start of this project, our vision has been to enrich the Web 3.0 music niche by bringing real-life utility and value to each NFT holder. We are excited to launch our premium members-only club on Hollywood Boulevard and we hope to make it one of the most sought-after and exclusive venues in Web 3 and live music.

Each Premium NFT holder will gain access to the Dancing Seahorse Club located on LA's iconic Hollywood Boulevard. In addition, Dancing Seahorse token holders will gain lifetime VIP access to more exclusive artist performances and events. Now ready to welcome its community, this venue will bring top performers and events to their holders. Major artists and token holders, Iggy Azalea, G Herbo, and Polo G and more have already confirmed their alignment with Dancing Seahorse.

Over the next year, Dancing Seahorse will begin opening up clubs and exclusive venues in the most exciting locations around the world, with NFT holders gaining access to each location and the ability to connect with fellow community members. Legendary Seahorse owners will have lifetime VIP access to all The Dancing Seahorse Clubs worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://dancingseahorse.com/

About Dancing Seahorse

Dancing Seahorse offers benefits and rewards that span music, live events, and real-life experiences. The Dancing Seahorse marketplace will become the destination for all music-based NFTs. Dancing Seahorse NFTs give people physical access to the VIP club on LA's famous Hollywood Boulevard. And, over the next twelve months, Dancing Seahorse Labs will be activating at the most exciting music events worldwide.

