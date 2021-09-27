"Dancing With The Stars" Cast Members Brian Austin Green And Sharna Burgess "Gogh" All-Out For Episode Two By Visiting "Immersive Van Gogh"

The duo's performance for this week is notably unique, however, as they ditch the stage in exchange for the wonder-inspiring "Immersive Van Gogh" exhibit in Los Angeles. The "Immersive Van Gogh" gallery provides a stunning visual backdrop to Burgess and Austin Green's dance performance to "Say You Won't Let Go" by James Arthur. Their dance will air nationwide on ABC tonight, Monday, Sept. 27. Check local listings for broadcast time.

Burgess and Austin Green are not the first celebrities to check out "Immersive Van Gogh." High-profile guests have flocked to see the exhibit in New York City, including Madonna, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Jennifer Lopez, Cyndi Lauper, Meg Ryan, Drew Barrymore, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Chris Noth, Anthony Ramos, Katie Holmes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Stephen Schwartz, Alan Cumming, Ben Vereen, Dorinda Medley and many more.

"Immersive Van Gogh" can be enjoyed in cities across North America. With more than 3.2 million tickets sold since its North American premiere in July 2020, "Immersive Van Gogh" offers viewers hundreds of thousands of cubic feet of animated projections featuring the iconic works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, movement and imagination. With approximately 100 state-of-the-art projectors illuminating the exhibit space, visitors to "Immersive Van Gogh" are encircled from head-to-toe in Van Gogh's brushstrokes and colors.

Immersive Van Gogh was designed by Creator Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music, both original and curated, by Italian multimedia Composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal and melodic orchestral pieces. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director. For more information or to find a location near you, visit immersivevangogh.com.

