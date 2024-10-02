dancker welcomes Michael Toscano, as new Chief Financial Officer

SOMERVILLE, N.J., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dancker, a leading interior solutions firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Toscano, as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Toscano brings more than two decades of leadership experience in corporate finance. He will play a crucial role in leading dancker during its next chapter of growth and innovation.

"We are really excited to have Mike join the organization and to capitalize on his ability to drive strategic transformation and growth. The timing was perfect for dancker and we look forward to Mike's contribution to the team" says Steven Lang, CEO. Mr. Toscano will succeed Bill Hendry who will transition to the Treasurer role as he prepares for retirement in early 2025. Per Lang: "dancker is indebted to Bill for his tremendous contributions in scaling our business and building an outstanding finance function along with his team. We wish him the best, he will be missed."

About Michael Toscano

Mr. Toscano brings over 25 years of finance leadership and strategic planning experience across a variety of industries. Before joining dancker, Michael served as CFO for Travel + Leisure's membership division, which was an autonomous and global business with revenues well over $1B. Over his career with Cendant Corporation, Wyndham Worldwide and T+L, Michael led finance and strategic planning for several businesses. His expertise supporting strong sales organizations with high-touch, deep customer relationships is well suited for dancker. In his career, Michael has built several Finance and FP&A functions and led significant business transformations, overseeing strategic planning and M&A along with the finance function.

Mr. Toscano began his career with Arthur Andersen before joining Cendant Corporation. He is a CPA and has served in audit, financial integration, controllership and has significant experience building and leading financial planning and analysis prior to becoming a CFO. Michael holds a BS in Accounting from Villanova University and an MBA from the Columbia Business School.

Michael is a strong proponent of leveraging technology to drive business process efficiency, and finance excellence through deep partnership with business operations. He also believes strong strategic planning and FP&A is critical to business success.

"I feel very thankful that dancker was looking for a new CFO at the same time I was wrapping up a wonderful career at T+L" says Toscano. "The energy coming from Steve and his leadership team was outstanding, I felt a strong fit from our first discussion. The culture at dancker is very attractive to me, and I have an affinity for the business – dancker is a true leader in the industry, and I want to be a part of that. I can't wait to make a positive impact for our partners and customers."

About dancker

dancker is a leading interior solutions firm committed to creating inspiring spaces that support and enhance organizational culture and performance. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, dancker continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of its clients.

Founded in 1829, dancker is one of the country's oldest privately held companies. dancker integrates architectural, furniture, technology, and logistics solutions as a one-source provider to corporate, lifestyle, government, education, and healthcare facilities. A leading interior solutions firm, dancker works with its clients to create spaces that build community and help unleash human potential.

For more information, visit https://www.dancker.com/, email [email protected], or call us at (908) 231-1600.

Media Contact:

Lurdes Borges

Vice President, Marketing + Corporate Communication

[email protected]

908.252.6042

