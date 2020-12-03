dancker's New Logistical Facility Will Handle PPE for Healthcare Clients

SOMERVILLE, N.J., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated interior solutions firm dancker has established a new logistical facility to support their healthcare clients' COVID-19 planning and specifically help one of New Jersey's largest health networks to better manage a second wave of the pandemic.

The new facility and dedicated team will also provide logistical support for healthcare clients and their operational and emergency condition needs, including future regional vaccine distribution.

The 145,000-square-foot storage space in Edison, NJ enables healthcare clients to house a wide range of PPE materials – including everything from gloves and gowns to respirators, ventilators, and hospital beds – in one central location. The dancker team is able to support health systems to quickly serve patient room set-up needs and other equipment demands as capacity is reached at various healthcare facilities.

The new state-of-the-art logistical facility currently has a dedicated team supporting 16 hospitals and 75 medical facilities on a daily basis. The team and facility is equipped to provide full readiness for 24/7 support during the height of a second wave and offers continued insurance for managing future evolving emergency conditions as needed.

"The opportunity to learn from the challenges faced at the beginning of the COVID crisis inspired us to pivot our capabilities in new ways to serve healthcare providers' emergency needs," says Mike Pfitzner, Asset and Inventory Manager at dancker. "It's amazing to see the investment and level of preparedness our clients are making to combat the pandemic and to prepare for their futures."

"I am proud of our team's commitment and efforts to set up a new logistical facility in 15 days as we continue to focus on ways to serve our clients. We are well-positioned to deploy these resources to our healthcare clients throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic," notes dancker Vice President of Operations Rob Culvert.

According to Culvert, managing the logistics of healthcare comes with numerous complexities, including 24/7 responsiveness and an understanding that lives can be at stake. One of the most crucial components of this effort is accurate delivery and installation of all applicable medical equipment and materials as needed. Allowing all capital-purchased materials and equipment to come into one centralized facility and phasing deliveries as needed to support healthcare clients ensures a seamless process.

"dancker's Healthcare Logistics program was established to support our healthcare clients in managing their furniture and equipment assets for both new and existing facilities," explains dancker Asset & Inventory Management Account Executive Dennis Summers. "Our veteran healthcare service team understands the complexity of managing crucial assets with speed and care to allow our clients to focus on treating patients."

dancker's Healthcare Logistics program, which has now supported multiple COVID-19 emergency projects, features:

Asset and Inventory Management (securing, monitoring, and taking inventory of each client's furniture and equipment assets in a climate-controlled facility; redeploying reclaimed real estate and assets to generate trackable cost avoidance for facility budget and project costs; and using a proprietary online inventory management tool to provide 24/7 access to all asset- and project-related information, including cost avoidance and churn reports); and

Logistical Solutions (full–service, go-live support to ensure the quickest operational recovery; redirection of inbound deliveries and short-term storage to guarantee a seamless transition and phased delivery; and in-depth tracking and reporting to promote project transparency)

About dancker

Founded in 1829, dancker is one of the country's oldest privately held companies. dancker integrates architectural, furniture, technology, and logistics solutions as a one-source provider to corporate, education, and healthcare facilities. A leading interior solutions firm, dancker works with its clients to create spaces that maximize the flow between people and ideas to unleash creative, productive human potential.

The core of dancker's culture is to inspire creativity, promote productivity, and improve engagement for both customers and employees. dancker operates from Experience Centers and logistics facilities in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, supporting clients locally and across North America.

