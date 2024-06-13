Danco Laboratories, LLC comments on U.S. Supreme Court decision

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Danco Laboratories, LLC Vice President of Marketing & Public Affairs Abby Long issued the following statement in response to today's U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Danco Laboratories, L.L.C. v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine:

Photo courtesy of Danco Laboratories

"We are pleased with the Supreme Court's decision in this incredibly important case. By rejecting the Fifth Circuit's radical, unprecedented and unsupportable interpretation of who has standing to sue, the justices reaffirmed longstanding basic principles of administrative law. In doing so, they maintained the stability of the FDA drug approval process, which is based on the agency's expertise and on which patients, healthcare providers and the US pharmaceutical industry rely. The decision also safeguards access to a drug that has decades of safe and effective use. As the sponsor of Mifeprex® (mifepristone) tablets, the first and only brand-name drug approved for use in medical abortion, Danco is proud to have led the way in obtaining FDA approval of this essential reproductive health option and of modifications to the conditions under which it can be used. We thank the Court for its careful analysis and remain committed to developing and bringing to market safe and effective products in this crucial area of public health."

SOURCE Danco Laboratories