Dandelion Energy Launches World's Most Efficient Geothermal Heat Pump Nationwide

Dandelion's proprietary heat pump, the Dandelion Geo, pushes the boundaries of heat pump efficiency and output using proprietary technology

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy , the nation's leading home geothermal company, today announced the national launch of its revolutionary geothermal heat pump, the Dandelion Geo.

After installing thousands of geothermal heat pumps, Dandelion created the geothermal heat pump it wished existed. The Dandelion Geo has the highest heating efficiency of any heat pump on the market, delivering heat at an unprecedented low cost. In addition, the Dandelion Geo is able to heat air to a higher temperature than other heat pumps using its proprietary technology, making it compatible with ducts found in existing homes, especially older and larger homes. These very low airflow capabilities also result in exceptionally quiet operation. All of these performance statistics are as measured and verified by AHRI, the industry's trade association for standards and measures.

New Technology Drives Easier Adoption of Geothermal Heat Pumps by Homeowners

In addition to exceptional performance, the Dandelion Geo's proprietary electrical design avoids the need for most main panel upgrades, leading to faster, less expensive installations. With these innovative features, the Dandelion Geo is an easy swap for a home's furnace or boiler, resulting in a streamlined and cost effective installation. Performance monitoring comes standard with every unit.

"The Dandelion Geo was designed to overcome the top barriers to heat pump adoption by simplifying the installation of top-of-the-line geothermal equipment." said Kathy Hannun, CTO and Co-founder of Dandelion Energy. "Our mission is to make home geothermal heating and cooling simple and affordable, and this heat pump represents tremendous progress towards that goal."

Dandelion Scales Geothermal Adoption with National Installer Network

In order to make the Dandelion Geo available to homeowners nationwide, Dandelion is building out a network of Authorized Installers. The Authorized Installer network is a network of vetted, high quality contractors Dandelion has selected due to their exceptional quality and expertise installing geothermal. Skilled geothermal installers who would like to serve homeowners ready to adopt Dandelion geothermal are invited to sign up to join the company's Authorized Installer network, where they will gain access to qualified leads and leading geothermal technology.

"We made the decision to go all in with Dandelion for our company's geothermal installations because they are the leader when it comes to innovation and residential-friendly geothermal products," said John Holsapple, CEO of Stanley Ruth in New York. He adds, "They have been very responsive and engaged as a partner, and we are thrilled to be working with them."

The Dandelion geothermal heat pump's industry-leading features include:

Market-leading heating performance: up to 63,000 Btu/hr and up to 5.2 COP , made possible by a proprietary heat exchanger technology and refrigeration circuit design.

up to 63,000 Btu/hr and up to , made possible by a proprietary heat exchanger technology and refrigeration circuit design. Simplest installation: A single electrical circuit, automatic flow control, unparalleled airflow flexibility and integrated ground loop pumps, soft start, and monitoring make this unit exceptionally straightforward to install.

A single electrical circuit, automatic flow control, unparalleled airflow flexibility and integrated ground loop pumps, soft start, and monitoring make this unit exceptionally straightforward to install. Designed for long-term reliability: Real-time performance monitoring and advanced diagnostics via home WiFi or ethernet come standard with every unit. An integrated flow strainer, corrosion-proof plastic drain pan, and condensate overflow sensor reduce maintenance requirements.

Real-time performance monitoring and advanced diagnostics via home WiFi or ethernet come standard with every unit. An integrated flow strainer, corrosion-proof plastic drain pan, and condensate overflow sensor reduce maintenance requirements. Quietest operations: With no visible outside components and very low air flow, the Dandelion Geo is invisible to the eyes and ears.

The product qualifies for a 30% federal tax credit as well as stackable state and local rebates, resulting in tens of thousands of dollars worth of incentives.

The launch is fueled by the company's world-class climate innovation investors, including GV (Google Ventures), Collaborative Fund, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, LenX and NGP and follows Hannun's inclusion on CNBC's 2024 inaugural Changemakers List . Homeowners interested in geothermal energy and installers looking to partner with Dandelion, visit https://dandelionenergy.com/ .

About Dandelion Energy

Dandelion Energy is the nation's leading home geothermal company. By making geothermal heating and cooling systems simple and affordable, Dandelion empowers modern homeowners and home builders to adopt premium, emissions-free heating without a premium price tag. Together with the customers we serve, we are shifting the built environment away from fossil fuels using resilient, local, low-cost geothermal energy. To learn more, visit https://dandelionenergy.com .

