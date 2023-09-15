Dandelion Energy Partners with Palmetto to Expand Access to Renewable Energy Solutions, Combining Residential Solar With Geothermal Heating & Cooling

Partnership empowers energy independence, cost savings and significant cutting of homes' carbon emissions by combining complementary solar and geothermal heat pump solutions

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy , the nation's leading residential geothermal company, and Palmetto , a technology company accelerating the adoption of clean energy, today announced a partnership that will expand access to renewable energy solutions by harnessing the complementary powers of solar and geothermal energy. The partnership will start with a launch program with Palmetto in Massachusetts , where Dandelion expanded services in 2022 .

When geothermal and solar work together , homeowners can lower consumption and increase renewable generation, making many homeowners energy-independent. For homeowners, the power of geothermal energy and solar power together is even more personal, lowering their monthly energy bills, minimizing environmental harm, and improving long-term home value for a buying cohort increasingly concerned about energy efficiency.

The Dandelion Energy home geothermal system replaces a home's existing air conditioning and heating equipment with a powerful heat pump and safe and underground pipes that move heat between the earth and the home. Meanwhile, installing a rooftop solar photovoltaic system unlocks the other half of the puzzle by generating the electricity needed to give homeowners true energy independence.

Heating and cooling represent almost half of the energy used in a typical home. Renewable energy holds the promise of supplying power needs cleanly, safely, and reliably. Technology such as solar and geothermal makes it possible to run homes and businesses without burning non-renewable sources such as gas, coal, propane, or oil.

More than 25 percent of Massachusetts residents rely on heating oil, and 52 percent use utility gas to heat their homes. These resources are increasingly expensive for homeowners while undermining the state's climate objectives. It's estimated that on-site fossil fuel combustion contributes 27 percent of the state's greenhouse gas emissions, making in-home efficiencies a critical part of the state's energy transition.

Palmetto's clean energy operating platform streamlines the end-to-end process of getting residential solar energy onto rooftops with an integrated suite of tools that manage sales, design, engineering, permitting, and fulfillment. The company is uniquely positioned to help solar businesses reduce soft costs, which oftentimes represent over 50 percent of each residential solar project, by using automated workflows, predictive algorithms, and local intelligence data.

"Palmetto's partnership with Dandelion Energy is not just about combining complementary clean energy technologies, but also our shared vision for accessibility," said Chris Kemper, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Palmetto. "Palmetto's platform is enabling a growing marketplace of home energy upgrades, and synchronizing the transition to solar and geothermal can pave a path for homeowners to achieve true energy autonomy."

"Our collaboration with Palmetto represents a leap forward in residential renewable energy solutions. The combination of geothermal and solar systems will revolutionize how homeowners perceive and utilize renewable energy," said Dan Yates, CEO of Dandelion Energy. "This is not just about energy savings; it's about building a sustainable future for generations to come."

To learn more, visit https://dandelionenergy.com/ or https://palmetto.com/

About Dandelion Energy

Dandelion Energy is the nation's leading residential geothermal company. By making the transition to geothermal heating and cooling systems simple and affordable, Dandelion empowers modern homeowners to choose emissions-free heating while saving up to 70% on their heating and cooling bills. Together with the homeowners we serve, we are shifting the built environment away from fossil fuels. To learn more, visit https://dandelionenergy.com .

About Palmetto

Palmetto is on a mission to lead the world towards a clean energy future. Palmetto's technology platform is accelerating the mass adoption of clean energy by making it easier for homeowners to choose renewable energy sources, spur innovation by other businesses and clean tech entrepreneurs, and to drive environmental impact at scale. The company's Clean Energy Operating Platform enables end-to-end sales, financing, fulfillment, permitting, energy intelligence insights and a superior customer experience. Palmetto believes that access to clean energy sources is for everyone, not just the wealthy few. The company's Get Solar, Give Solar program funds philanthropic partnerships and expands clean energy to underserved communities across the globe. Palmetto is a triple bottom line company with teammates throughout the United States. For more information, please visit https://palmetto.com .

Press Inquiries:

Kathy Berardi

JMG Public Relations

[email protected]

678-644-4122

SOURCE Dandelion Energy