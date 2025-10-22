Dandelion Energy Unveils Groundbreaking Geothermal Lease Program to Transform Home Heating and Cooling

First-of-its kind program dramatically reduces upfront investment, accelerating widespread adoption of geothermal for the residential market

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy, the nation's leading provider of residential geothermal heating and cooling solutions, today announced the first-ever residential geothermal leasing program, expanding access to this reliable, efficient technology for more Americans.

With energy costs rising and building codes tightening, Dandelion's new model eliminates the biggest barrier to geothermal adoption: upfront cost. This new financing model makes geothermal heating and cooling more affordable than ever, accelerating mainstream adoption for builders and homeowners alike.

Through the new model, builders can integrate geothermal systems into their communities for significantly less than traditional HVAC, reducing upfront expenses while delivering premium, high-performance homes that stand out in today's competitive market. New homebuyers can access geothermal for as little as $10–$40 per month, typically a fraction of their energy savings—bringing clean, affordable comfort to more homes than ever before.

"Dandelion's mission has always been to make geothermal heating and cooling affordable and attainable for all," said Dan Yates, CEO of Dandelion Energy. "Our new leasing program removes the upfront cost barrier that has slowed adoption, bringing us closer to making geothermal the default choice for American homes."

These savings are driven by the 30–50% federal Commercial Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for geothermal heat pumps, maintained through 2034 under H.R. 1, which also authorizes geothermal system leasing for the first time. Combined with state, local, and utility incentives, geothermal becomes the most cost-effective heating and cooling solution for new home construction.

Dandelion's initial program is offered in partnership with Upstream Lease by CSG, a leader in renewable energy financial products.

"We're excited to partner with Dandelion Energy to make geothermal affordable from day one," said Rory Gopaul, Founder & CEO of Upstream Lease. "By pairing our financing expertise with Dandelion's innovative geothermal technology, we're helping builders and homeowners save on energy and equipment costs faster than ever."

The program will launch first for homebuilders in 16 states offering strong geothermal incentives, including Maryland and New Jersey, with additional markets to follow. Leasing will also be available to Dandelion's retrofit customers in New York and Connecticut, with typical monthly payments of $200–$300—comparable to the costs previously available under the 25D consumer tax credit.

Geothermal systems are the most efficient way to heat and cool a home, reducing energy bills by more than 50% on average compared to other systems. As electricity demand and costs rise, geothermal offers a low-impact, grid-friendly solution, using about 60% less electricity during peak cold days in colder climates. By harnessing the earth's steady underground temperature through a vertical ground loop and ground-source heat pump, geothermal systems deliver consistent, year-round comfort in any weather.

To learn more about Dandelion Energy's new leasing program, visit https://dandelionenergy.com/leasing .

About Dandelion Energy

Dandelion Energy is a leading provider of residential geothermal heating and cooling solutions with a mission to make geothermal energy accessible and affordable for all homeowners. Since 2017, Dandelion has installed thousands of residential geothermal heat pumps and over 1 million linear feet of ground loops throughout the United States. The nation's leading homebuilders partner with Dandelion to bring the benefits of geothermal to their home buyers. For more information, please visit www.dandelionenergy.com .

